The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Republicans, White House struggle to narrow debt ceiling gap

TALK OF THE MORNING

Still no deal?:

House Republicans and the White House have yet to announce an agreement on a debt ceiling solution as the deadline and a possible default loom over the country.

GOP debt ceiling negotiators said Tuesday evening that there was still a “significant gap” between the two sides, stoking concerns that there may not be a deal soon. The negotiators said Tuesday that the biggest issue is topline discretionary spending levels, which they said the White House needs to recognize as a spending problem before closing the gap.

WHAT GOP NEGOTIATORS ARE SAYING:

“There is a significant gap between where we are and where they are on finances,” negotiator Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) said Tuesday evening. “Unless and until the White House recognizes that this is a spending problem, then we’re gonna continue to have a significant gap.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated Monday that Congress has until June 1 before the country is unable to pay its debts. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) met again with President Biden earlier this week, but the two sides have yet to come to an agreement.

The Hill’s Mychael Schnell and Emily Brooks have the latest update on House GOP negotiations.

SANDERS THINKS BIDEN SHOULD INVOKE 14th AMENDMENT:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Wednesday called on Biden to use the 14th Amendment to raise the debt ceiling to avoid a default on the nation’s credit as the deadline quickly approaches.

Biden has floated the idea as a workaround to the debt ceiling, telling reporters earlier this week that he believes he has the authority to do so, but it may pose legal challenges.

In a Fox News op-ed, Sanders wrote: “This is not a radical idea. Making sure that the United States continues to pay its bills regardless of whether the statutory increase in the debt ceiling is raised or not is an idea that has been supported by Republicans and Democrats.”

The Hill’s Al Weaver has the full story.

RELATED:

Six in 10 say spending cuts should accompany debt ceiling hike: A new CNN poll found that found 6 in 10 Americans believe that Congress should only lift the debt ceiling if it also cuts spending. The poll offered insights into what Americans feel about the debt ceiling battle, discovering that 24 percent of Americans said Congress should raise the debt ceiling “no matter what.”

In contrast, 15 percent said Congress should not raise the debt ceiling and “allow the US to default on its debts.” The Hill’s Julia Mueller has the poll breakdown.

It’s Wednesday, May 24. I’m Lauren Sforza filling in for Cate with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here.

🏃 2024

It’s about time.:

After months of traveling and preparation for a potential White House bid, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is expected to officially launch his campaign for president today.

DeSantis has long been expected to throw his hat in the ring for the White House as he has become the target of former President Trump’s attacks. But on Wednesday evening, he is expected to finally announce his presidential campaign with Twitter CEO Elon Musk on a livestreamed Twitter Spaces, according to multiple reports (The Hill).

After his announcement on Twitter Spaces, he is expected to appear on Fox News for a follow-up interview. He is also reportedly releasing a campaign video tonight before making several visits to early primary and caucus states after Memorial Day (NBC News).

THE TOP CONTENDERS:

Who are the top GOP hopefuls in 2024? The Hill’s Niall Stanage has the rundown here.

It’s all about the money:

Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) campaign raised $2 million in the first day since he officially announced his bid for the White House.

Scott launched his campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential primary on Monday, becoming the first and likely only Republican senator to jump in the race. Scott’s campaign told The Hill that within the first 24 hours since the announcement, his campaign has raised $2 million.

Scott’s campaign is likely a long-shot bid for the presidency, as recent polls have him trailing behind former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who are seen as the likely frontrunners in the GOP primary.

The Hill’s Julia Manchester and Caroline Vakil have the numbers here.

Nikki Haley slated to take the stage:

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) is set to appear on CNN for a town hall next month, the network announced today.

The town hall with Haley will air June 4 at 8 p.m. and be moderated by CNN chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper. This comes weeks after CNN hosted former President Trump for a town hall that sparked controversy and criticism that CNN lost control of the town hall.

Trump’s town hall drew significant ratings for the network, attracting more than 3.3 million viewers. Now, Haley may be looking for the same numbers as she trails Trump in recent polls.

Read more about the upcoming forum here.

In Congress

Tuberville clarifies comments about white nationalists:



Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) is clarifying comments he made earlier this month, saying that he was not suggesting that he would like to see more white nationalists in the U.S. military.

“No, we don’t need racism anywhere. Military, in our society. We’ve had it before. I think we’re less racist now in our country than we’ve ever been,” Tuberville said on NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live,” when asked if he was suggesting the U.S. needs white nationalists in the military.

What he said: Tuberville was asked by WBHM radio earlier this month whether he thinks white nationalists should be allowed in the military.

“Well, they call them that,” Tuberville had responded, referring to Biden administration officials. “I call them Americans.”

His response prompted a wave of criticism by Democrats, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) saying “white nationalism has no place in our armed forces.”

The Hill’s Julia Mueller has the new update.

In the White House

New details emerge about driver who rammed barricade near White House:

According to court records, 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula told federal agents that his goal was to “seize power” and “kill the president” after crashing a rental truck into security barriers near the White House.

Authorities say Kandula crashed into the barriers around Lafayette Square on Monday night and took out a red-and-white flag with a Nazi swastika in the center from the truck before law enforcement officer intervened.

From the court filing: Kandula told agents that his goal was to “get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation” and that he would “kill the President if that’s what I have to do and would hurt anyone that would stand in my way.”

The Hill has the details here.

📰 In other news

New York Times strikes deal with union:

The New York Time Co. agreed on a five-year deal with its employees’ union after months of negotiations.

The deal includes a universal $65,000 per year salary floor, immediate raises of at least 10.6 percent for all union members and annual wage increases based on pay. Once the contract is ratified, it will be in place until March 2026.

What the union is saying: “This deal is a victory for all the union members who fought for a fair contract that rewards our hard work and sacrifice,” Bill Baker, New York Times communications coordinator and Times Guild unit chair said in a statement.

The Hill’s Dominick Mastrangelo has the full report.

⏱ On tap

The House convened at 10 a.m. The Senate is out this week. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C.

All times Eastern.

👸 In lighter news

