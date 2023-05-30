The Hill’s 12:30 Report — We have a debt ceiling deal … Maybe … Hopefully

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

TALK OF THE MORNING

Racing the clock — lawmakers hope to wrap up debt ceiling fight this week:

There is less than a week until the U.S. could default on its federal debt, but lawmakers have expressed optimism that a deal hashed out over the Memorial Day holiday weekend will finally get the ball rolling this week.

Formally known as the “Fiscal Responsibility Act,” the 99-page bill would limit federal spending and raise the debt ceiling for two years.

House GOP leadership and the White House are on board with the plan, but there are a few hiccups that could linger.

The House and Senate will have to pass the measure increasing the nation’s borrowing limit by Monday to avoid a default, and with time-consuming rules governing each chamber, every second counts.

Republican and Democratic leaders are still trying to shore up support for the proposal as they try to wrangle some skeptical members. But things are certainly looking up from where they stood heading into the holiday weekend.

The Hill’s Mychael Schnell has more on where things stand.

But, but, but: The deal faces its first major hurdle later today when the House Rules Committee takes up the proposal to set the stage for a floor debate. The Hill’s Alexander Bolton has more on the tightrope that Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his dealmakers are walking.

TICK TOCK — DEBT CEILING MOVES:

Here’s how things are shaping up at this point:

Today

2 p.m.: The House convenes after the Memorial Day break.

The House convenes after the Memorial Day break. 3 p.m.: The House Rules Committee will meet to take up the bill, setting it up to head to the floor.

The House Rules Committee will meet to take up the bill, setting it up to head to the floor. 6:30 p.m.: House leaders expect to vote on bills unrelated to the debt ceiling, with final votes expected at 7 p.m.

House leaders expect to vote on bills unrelated to the debt ceiling, with final votes expected at 7 p.m. 7:30 p.m.: House Republicans will meet for a status update.

Wednesday

9 a.m.: House Democrats will meet with key members of the Biden administration — Steve Ricchetti, John Podesta, Shalanda Young and Aviva Aron-Dine — to hear more about the details of the debt ceiling deal.

House Democrats will meet with key members of the Biden administration — and — to hear more about the details of the debt ceiling deal. 7:15 p.m.: The House’s mandatory 72-hour legislative review clock runs out and the bill can head to the floor.

Thursday – Weekend

TBD: Senate is expected to vote on the package but could face delays if members gum up the process. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has warned senators to be prepared to stick around through the weekend.

Monday

The “x-date” that everyone’s hurtling toward.

It's Tuesday, May 30.

🤝 In the White House

UK’s Sunak to meet with Biden at the White House:

President Biden will host United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for an official visit at the White House next week.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the meeting’s goal is to “further deepen the close and historic partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom” and build on recent discussions.

Biden and Sunak were both in Japan for the G-7 summit earlier this month. Biden also visited with Sunak in Northern Ireland last month for the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. (The Hill)

More details emerge about White House moving truck crash:

The man who allegedly crashed a moving truck into security barriers near the White House last week had detailed in writing his plans to end democracy in the United States, a new court filing shows.

Prosecutors said in the Friday filing that 19-year-old Sai Varsith Kandula from Chesterfield, Mo., told Secret Service agents that he had written out his motive and plans for the attack in a journal.

“As I am familiar with the [unknown] of this country being a democratic nation, and this will no longer be the case,” Kandula allegedly wrote. “There shall be consequence if civil unrest happens. To make it clear Any opposition will be met with death penalty to make it clear: (kill president) As you have seen, we will declare martial until the situation has been [unknown]. We will rebuild this world.”

Kandula faces several charges including threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or member of their family, assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless driving, destruction of federal property and trespassing.

The Friday filing states that Kandula said he wanted to “get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation.” He said he was willing to “kill the President if that’s what I have to do and would hurt anyone that would stand in my way.” (The Hill)

🏃 2024

DeSantis campaign launch, pt. 2:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is gearing up to roll out his presidential campaign in the early voting state of Iowa with an event today.

The Iowa event will kick off a 12-city tour across three early primary voting states as DeSantis tries to build support for his effort against former President Trump, the early frontrunner for the GOP nomination. (More from the AP here)

‼️ In other news

8 killed, 71 injured in mass shootings over holiday weekend:

Eight people were killed and more than 70 others were injured in 15 mass shootings in a dozen states during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit organization that tracks shootings across the country. A shooting is considered a mass shooting when there are four victims, not including the shooter.

NBC News reports that at least 16 people were killed, and dozens were injured from shootings, including those not from mass shootings, throughout the weekend. (The Hill)

The long weekend shootings:

Deadliest: Three people died in a shooting at a motorcycle rally in New Mexico on Saturday. Four others were injured. Authorities believe that biker gang activity was involved.

Three people died in a shooting at a motorcycle rally in New Mexico on Saturday. Four others were injured. Authorities believe that biker gang activity was involved. Most injured: A shooting at the beach in Hollywood, Fla., on Monday left nine people wounded, including three children — one just a year old.

A shooting at the beach in Hollywood, Fla., on Monday left nine people wounded, including three children — one just a year old. Also: The second-largest mass shooting took place Sunday when eight people were injured in a Philadelphia parking lot, where young people had gathered to celebrate the end of the school year.

🐥 Notable tweets

Santos gives up his office — to a pup:

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) shared a cute photo of a furry friend taking over his House office upon returning from the Memorial Day break.

Santos has an interesting relationship with dogs. Remember: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) colorfully called Santos a “sick puppy,” and Santos has been accused of scamming a veteran out of money meant to provide his dog life-saving surgery.

Grassley’s being corny on Twitter:

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is officially on #cornwatch. Grassley tweeted a photo this morning of corn four weeks after planting.

Of course, #cornwatch is a running feature on Grassley’s offbeat (and sometimes corny!) Twitter feed, showing the process from combining to planting to harvesting over the years, with regular growth updates sprinkled in.

