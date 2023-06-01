The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Debt ceiling bill clears House, heads to Senate

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

TALK OF THE MORNING

Debt ceiling deal – It’s all on the Senate now:

The fight over the debt ceiling has made it out of the House with just a few days to spare until a federal debt default. It now heads to the Senate, where it faces another hurdle — senators who want to shake things up. The Hill has all the latest, so be sure to check back frequently.

The Hill’s Emily Brooks and Mike Lillis are here with five major takeaways from the House passage of the debt ceiling deal.

The Biden allies are impressed by the deal, and that’s really what matters heading into 2024.

Top Biden backer Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told Politico: “I don’t know if he’s that lucky or that skillful. Whatever it is, it’s damn sure working.”

But, but, but: While leaders are hoping for a speedy resolution, any amendments would send the bill back to the House, putting things back to square one.

What happened in the House: 165 Democrats and 149 Republicans voted for the deal last night. McCarthy had predicted he would get 150 GOP votes. He barely missed that guess, but he still got most of his caucus on board, cementing his place atop the House GOP caucus. Here’s who bucked their party’s position on the vote.

COUNTDOWN:

The x-date, essentially the day when the federal government will run out of money to pay its bills, is just four days away.

BEHIND THE SCENES:

The Hill’s Brett Samuels has a great analysis of how unlikely allies Biden and McCarthy got on the same page on the debt debate.

The Money Quote: “Biden has been around a long time. When he wants to, he can be cooperative, and when he doesn’t want to, he can be obnoxious,” former Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) told The Hill.

THE COVID FACTOR:

Public health advocates are speaking out about their concerns over a piece of the debt ceiling deal that would claw back about $27 billion from unspent relief money doled out during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. (The Hill)

It's Thursday, June 1! I'm Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

🖊️ In the White House

White House announces sanctions against Sudan amid ongoing violence:

The White House has sanctioned Sudanese forces amid ongoing fighting in the country between warring factions. The penalties include economic and visa restrictions.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan condemned the ongoing fighting despite a ceasefire agreement, which he said is causing unnecessary bloodshed and preventing needed aid.

“The failure of the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces to abide by the ceasefire only further deepens our concern that the people of Sudan will once again face a protracted conflict and widespread suffering at the hands of the security forces,” he said in a statement. (The Hill)

🏃 2024

Trump, DeSantis unleashed in GOP 2024 battle:

This could get interesting: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)is not mincing words when it comes to his one-time ally, former President Trump, as they battle for the GOP presidential nomination. DeSantis, after months of speculation, is officially out on the campaign trail now, and he’s been drawing fire from Team Trump. Now he’s punching back.

“[Trump] used to say how great Florida was,” DeSantis told reporters in Clive, Iowa, this week. “Hell, his whole family moved to Florida under my governorship. Are you kidding me?”

“He attacked me three days before the [2022] midterm election,” DeSantis added.

The Hill’s Max Greenwood has more on the burgeoning feud.

🚨️ In other news

Hurricane season is here:

The start of June means it’s the start of the Atlantic hurricane season. And it’s time for residents on the south/Gulf Coast to make sure they are storm ready, as they’re most likely to be affected even if it holds up to projections to be a “near-normal” season.

“A normal season might sound good in comparison to some of the hurricane seasons in the past few years,” Mike Brennan, director of the National Hurricane Center in Miami, told The Associated Press. “But there’s nothing good about a near-normal hurricane season in terms of activity.” (AP via The Hill)

If you need help on getting prepared, Louisiana’s GetAGamePlan.org is a good place to start.

🐥 Notable tweets

🍿 Team DeSantis takes on Team Kardashian?:

Christina Pushaw, the bombastic spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, took aim at the multibillion-dollar Kardashian Empire this weekend in targeting former President Trump‘s record on crime.

“[Team Trump] is trying to accuse [DeSantis] — who enacted the strictest penalties ever for drug traffickers and fentanyl dealers – of being soft on crime, to deflect from the Trump-Kardashian jailbreak law that released sex offenders from prison early,” Pushaw tweeted, along with an photo of Hollywood reality star Kim Kardashian standing next to Trump behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

Kardashian, whose father was an attorney and notably defended O.J. Simpson in his ex-wife’s murder trial, has begun efforts to become a lawyer herself, ultimately reviewing several cases that she took to Trump for reconsideration. She was a big booster of his bipartisan criminal justice reform legislation. (Twitter)

🗣️ Graves has something to say about the debt ceiling:

Rep. Garret Graves, the Louisiana Republican who was designated as a key negotiator for the GOP in the House debt ceiling deal, has laid down a challenge: “I will go on any TV station with anyone opposing the debt ceiling bill to debate the most conservative option,” he tweeted Wednesday night.

The Hill has more on Graves’ role in the saga here.

⏱ On tap

The House is out, and the Senate convened at 10 a.m. President Biden is in Colorado and will return to D.C. tonight. Vice President Harris is in D.C.

10 a.m.: The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, headed up by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) began a hearing “to examine the reliability and resiliency of electric service in the United States in light of recent reliability assessments and alerts.”

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, headed up by Sen. (D-W.Va.) began a hearing “to examine the reliability and resiliency of electric service in the United States in light of recent reliability assessments and alerts.” 11:40 a.m.: President Biden delivers the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo..

delivers the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo.. 4:20 p.m.: Biden departs Colorado Springs, Colo., en route back to Washington, D.C.

Biden departs Colorado Springs, Colo., en route back to Washington, D.C. 7:50 p.m.: Biden returns to the White House.

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

🏳️‍🌈 In lighter news

