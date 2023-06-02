The Hill’s 12:30 Report — It’s done! Congress averts debt crisis, skips town

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING

Peace out — Congress agrees on debt ceiling deal, just in time for the weekend:

It came down to the wire, but Congress has agreed to raise the debt ceiling and prevent the federal government from a catastrophic and unprecedented default on its loans.

Overnight, after three hours of hollow amendment votes, the Senate passed the deal, officially known as the Fiscal Responsibility Act, in a 63-36 vote. President Biden’s expected to sign it into law today — just days ahead of Monday’s default deadline.

The deal cuts anticipated spending by about $1.5 trillion through March of next year. It also raises the debt ceiling until 2025, sparing lawmakers from another round of negotiations during the crucial 2024 election cycle.

COMING UP:

President Biden is expected to address the debt ceiling deal during a speech scheduled for 7 p.m.

More: Here are the senators who voted against the debt ceiling compromise.

It’s Friday, June 2. Happy ~almost~ weekend. Let’s all share a sigh of relief over the debt ceiling ordeal being settled! I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up.

It's Friday, June 2. Happy ~almost~ weekend. Let's all share a sigh of relief over the debt ceiling ordeal being settled! I'm Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

Economy

Work, work, work — 339K jobs added in May, soaring past expectations:

The U.S. added 339,000 jobs in May, while the unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent, according to data from the Labor Department.

Forecasters had predicted about 195,000 jobs would be added last month but thought the jobless rate would stay largely even at 3.5 percent. (The Hill)

Congress

Assailant of congresswoman pleads guilty:

The man accused of attacking Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) at her D.C. apartment building in February has pleaded guilty.

Kendrid Khalil Hamlin, 27, pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia.

Hamlin reportedly followed Craig into her apartment elevator and said he wanted to use her apartment’s restroom. Craig told him that he could not, and then he punched her in the face and grabbed her. Craig ultimately saved herself by throwing her hot coffee at the attacker, and she was able to run out of the elevator. (The Hill)

🌈 In the White House

LGBTQ officials are prominent in Biden’s administration:

President Biden’s administration has a vast roster of LGBTQ officials drawing recognition this Pride Month.

Roughly 15 percent of all Biden appointees identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer.

From Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, some of the most prominent faces of Biden’s administration are members of the LGBTQ community.

The Hill has a rundown of some of the top LGBTQ officials in the administration.

🏃 2024

Haley hits at Biden after fall:

Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley thinks that the U.S. could “end up with President Harris” if President Biden is reelected, after he tripped on stage at the Air Force Academy’s graduation this week, suggesting that Vice President Harris may have to take over at some point if Biden’s given a second term.

“No one should feel good about watching the president fall,” Haley told Fox News Digital. “While this is hard to see, we have to be honest with the American people. Our enemies see the same TV clips and wonder who is in charge.”

Biden, 80, is running for another four-year term and has faced criticism from some Republicans who say he’s too old. Haley, 51, has been one of the most vocal critics, urging health evaluations for presidential candidates across the board.

“I think we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris because the idea that he would make until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely,” Haley said in April. (The Hill)

Trump calls to stop ‘woke’ — The word, that is:

Former President Trump doesn’t want to use the ambiguous term “woke,” which has become a staple of his chief GOP 2024 rival Ron DeSantis‘s talking points.

“I don’t like the term ‘woke’ because I hear, ‘Woke, woke, woke.’ It’s just a term they use, half the people can’t even define it, they don’t know what it is,” Trump said during an event in Iowa this week.

Florida Gov. DeSantis notably signed legislation he championed that was named the “Stop WOKE Act” last year, outlining how race can be discussed in schools and workplaces. He’s repeatedly pledged to stamp out “woke ideology,” if elected. (The Hill)

🐝 In other news

There’s a new Spelling Bee champ:

W-I-N-N-I-N-G: There is a new Spelling Bee king! Dev Shah, a 14-year-old from Largo, Fla., won the Scripps National Spelling Bee after correctly spelling “psammophile” Thursday evening.

If you’re curious,Merriam Webster defines a psammophile as “an organism that prefers or thrives in sandy soils or areas,” which Shah sussed out by breaking down the word’s Greek origins.

Shah’s winning haul: More than $50,000 in cash and prizes. (AP via The Hill)

🐥 Notable tweets

Members of Congress know about your passport problems:

Trying to get a new passport or renewal but running into delays? You’re not alone.

According to a tweet from Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.), passport processing requests are up 40 percent since last year. Several members of Congress have tweeted about hearing from constituents having problems.

Cleaver and Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) have now reached out to the State Department to try to get some answers about what’s happening, noting they’ve been “inundated” by passport processing questions.

A Flock of Seagulls? Trump’s hair inspires Twitter trend:

If you are wondering why A Flock of Seagulls, the 80s new wave band most famous for the bop “I ran (so far away),” has been trending on Twitter this week, look no further than former President Trump … or his hair to be precise, during an appearance in Iowa. Check it out for yourself here.

