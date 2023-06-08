The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Smoke haze could linger of Northeast into weekend

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

TALK OF THE MORNING

*Cough, cough* It’s a bit smoky out and could stay that way through the weekend:

The air quality in D.C. is at dangerous levels as smoke billows into the nation’s capital from raging wildfires in Canada. In fact, it’s “very unhealthy,” according to federal monitors.

More than 400 wildfires in Canada have left 20,000 people — about the seating capacity of Madison Square Garden, for reference — displaced. In the United States, the smoke from the fires has left a deep haze looming over New York City, D.C., Philadelphia and other cities along the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic region.

Experts have suggested that people spend as little time outdoors as possible and wear masks if necessary to prevent potential lung damage. (The Hill)

A few of the effects of the smoke:

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo shut down “for the safety of our animals, our staff and our guests,” and will announce its reopening online.

All schools in the District have canceled outdoor activities.

Flights into New York are grounded as the smoke spreads.

The smoke has also produced some stunning visuals: Click here for photos.

WHAT THE WHITE HOUSE IS DOING:

President Biden spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday evening to offer additional aid for efforts to rein in the devastating wildfires.

“The President has directed his team to deploy all available Federal firefighting assets that can rapidly assist in suppressing fires impacting Canadian and American communities,” a White House readout of their call said. “To date, the United States has deployed more than 600 U.S. firefighters and support personnel, and other firefighting assets to respond to the fires.”

“The two leaders also discussed continued cooperation to prevent wildfires and address the health impacts that such fires have on our communities,” it added.

It’s Thursday, June 8. I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here. Send me your tips, add me to your media list, share your funny animal videos and pass along your White House or 2024 campaign gossip: ecrisp@thehill.com and follow me on Twitter @elizabethcrisp.

BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court sides with voting rights advocates, orders Alabama to redraw Congressional map:

In an unexpected decision, the Supreme Court has ordered Alabama to redraw its congressional map to better represent Black voters.

The 5-4 ruling means the state’s GOP-controlled legislature will have to try again, with a majority Black population in two of the state’s seven Congressional districts, instead of just one as lawmakers approved in 2021. About a quarter of Alabama’s population is Black.

Court watchers had predicted the conservative dominated Court would OK Alabama’s map, despite objections from voting rights advocates.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined with the court’s liberal flank in agreeing that the map likely violated the Voting Rights Act. (The Hill)

In Congress

GOP warns of backlash if Trump is indicted:

Republican lawmakers are gearing up for a fight if former President Trump is federally indicted, as expected, and the Department of Justice and FBI are the primary targets in their crosshairs.

Trump allies, led by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), have threatened to cut Department of Justice and FBI funding if those federal law enforcement agencies target Trump. Some Senate Republicans, even those who oppose the Trump investigation, are a bit more reserved in their approach as they fear it would provide Democrats with a political ammunition heading into next year’s elections.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), a Trump supporter, has called on Congress to reform the FBI in “a major way.”

“Maybe we need to break them up,” he said.

GOP lawmakers also have accused the FBI of withholding information that they have sought about the agency’s investigations.

Democrats, meanwhile, have dismissed the GOP concerns.

“Honest to God, they run a campaign against Democrats saying we want to defund the police, and then they turn around and want to defund the FBI and Department of Justice,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said. “It just shows how radical the MAGA Republicans can be.” (The Hill)

🏃 2024

Pence defends Ukraine, knocks Trump:

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who announced his campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination this week, has taken aim at former President Trump for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a “genius” shortly after the invasion of Ukraine last year.

“When Vladimir Putin rolled into Ukraine, the former president called him a genius,” Pence said during a CNN town hall Wednesday night. “I know the difference between a genius and a war criminal, and I know who needs to win in the war in Ukraine, and it’s the people fighting for their freedom and fighting to restore their national sovereignty in Ukraine.” (The Hill)

Remember: Pence, who was Trump’s vice president for four years and running mate during two campaign cycles, fell out of Trump’s favor after he refused to illegally attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, because they believed that Pence could act on his own. When he refused, some in the crowd chanted “Hang Mike Pence.”

Trump is seeking the GOP nomination and a second term — without Pence on the ticket this time.

Hutchinson: Trump should ‘step aside’:

GOP presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson thinks it’s time for former President Trump, the current frontrunner in the race for the Republican nomination, to give up his bid for a second term.

“The @GOP should clarify that there is no pledge to support a nominee if they are found guilty of espionage or a serious felony,” Hutchinson, a former Arkansas governor, tweeted late Wednesday. “Donald Trump is the target of an ongoing criminal investigation, and he should step aside & put the good of the country above his candidacy.”

Federal prosecutors have notified Trump that he is the target of an investigation, suggesting an indictment could be imminent in the investigation into his handling of classified documents. (The Hill)

Construction workers union throws its support behind Biden:

A major construction workers union has endorsed President Biden’s reelection campaign — a notable nod for the president from big labor.

The Laborers’ International Union of North America said they would back Biden and Vice President Harris after other labor groups, including the United Auto Workers, have said they will hold back from an endorsement just yet.

“Every decision President Biden has made, every policy he has adopted, and every piece of legislation he has pushed for has been done with consideration for and for the betterment of hard-working union laborers and our brothers and sisters in the trades,” LIUNA President Brent Booker said in a statement Thursday. (The Hill)

📺 In other news

Christian broadcaster Pat Robertson dies:

Pat Robertson, a religious broadcaster who built the global Christian Broadcasting Network, made a run for president and helped link religion and Republican Party politics, has died. He was 93.

For more than a half-century, Robertson was a familiar known for his “700 Club” TV show that still airs today. In more recent years, his cultivated a more controversial role by making major televised pronouncements of God’s judgment, blaming natural disasters on everything from homosexuality to the teaching of evolution.

He unsuccessfully ran for president in 1988. (AP via The Hill)

⏱ On tap

The House came in at 9 a.m., and the Senate came in at 10 a.m. President Biden is in D.C., and Vice President Harris is in the Bahamas at the U.S.-Caribbean Leaders Meeting at the Atlantis Conference Center.

10 a.m. President Biden received the Presidential Daily Briefing.

received the Presidential Daily Briefing. 11:30 a.m.: Biden held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom.

Biden held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. 12:30 p.m.: Members of Congress who dressed up for National Seersucker Day are gathering at the Ohio Clock in the U.S. Capitol for their annual official photo.

Members of Congress who dressed up for National Seersucker Day are gathering at the Ohio Clock in the U.S. Capitol for their annual official photo. 1:30 p.m.: Biden will hold a joint press conference with Sunak.

Biden will hold a joint press conference with Sunak. 7 p.m.: Biden will host a Pride Celebration with performer Betty Who on the White House South Lawn.

See today’s committee hearing schedule.

All times Eastern.

👫 In lighter news

Today is National Best Friends Day! Ok, so it may not be a real holiday. It seems to have been more of a viral sensation that went wild. Etsy and 1-800-Flowers have whole gift categories dedicated to the faux holiday, and you can be sure to see #NationalBestFriendsDay across social media today from people who think it’s a real event.

But it can never hurt to show your BFF some love, especially as we face a federally declared epidemic of loneliness.

GIF: https://media.giphy.com/media/fHr6SanEdFx8LBF4Dv/giphy.gif

Credit: GIPHY / TV Land

BONUS: It’s National Seersucker Day! Every summer, members of Congress, especially those from the South, take to donning seersucker – the lightweight cotton suits, usually with blue and white stripes – on Thursdays, starting with National Seersucker Day, as led by Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.).

And because you made it this far and we’re on the topic of best friends, check out this video of a kitten and puppy BFF duo.