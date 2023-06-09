The Hill’s 12:30 Report — It’s ‘Trump day’: The latest on the indictment

Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here

TALK OF THE MORNING

Trump’s legal issues just got real:

Former President Trump, who says he’s innocent, has been indicted on charges related to his handling of classified documents, after a number were discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after he was out of office.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, offering varied explanations for why he was entitled to retain documents that carried “top secret” labels. But the federal indictment is unprecedented and could get very real, very soon. (The Hill)

WHAT WE KNOW:

CNN has reported that Trump acknowledged that he didn’t declassify some of the information he held onto.

The Hill’s Julia Shapero and Rebecca Beitsch break down what we should expect from the seven charges against Trump and what they mean.

Wondering what’s next: The Hill’s Brett Samuels has you covered.

WHAT TRUMP’S SAYING:

Of course, Team Trump released a statement about the news, calling it an “act of open legal ‘warfare’ and ‘un-American.'”

More from the statement:

“President Donald J. Trump has long been the biggest threat and the top political target for Joe Biden and the corrupt Democrat Party. As President Trump’s dominance grows, the nastier the Deep State attacks become … President Trump will fight this unconstitutional abuse of power until he is ultimately vindicated. He will never stop fighting for the American people, and he will continue to work to restore the greatness of the United States of America.”

WHAT TRUMP’S GOP ELECTION RIVALS AND CONSERVATIVE ALLIES ARE SAYING:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (via Twitter): “The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society.

We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation.

Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary [Clinton] or Hunter [Biden]?

The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all.“

Vivek Ramaswamy (The Hill): “I never thought we’d see the day when the U.S. President deputizes the DOJ to arrest his lead rival in the middle of an election. … It would be much easier for me to win this election if Trump weren’t in the race, but I stand for principles over politics. I commit to pardon Trump promptly on January 20, 2025, and to restore the rule of law in our country.”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo. — via Twitter): “If the people in power can jail their political opponents at will, we don’t have a republic.”

AND: Republican senators, including members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, think the indictment raises conflict-of-interest issues for Attorney General Merrick Garland. More from The Hill.

WHAT TRUMP’S DEMOCRATIC FOES ARE SAYING:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.): “The rule of law is central to the integrity of our democracy. It must be applied without fear or favor. To everyone.”

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.): “This is sad, but necessary. We must apply the law equally no matter who they are.” (More here from The Hill)

It's Friday, June 9.

I'm Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate with a quick recap of this buzzy Friday morning and what's coming up.

In Congress

Republican leaders readying for blockade from the right:



After this week’s unexpected revolt, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is trying to appease disgruntled conservatives who are unhappy about the debt ceiling deal that won more Democratic votes in the chamber than Republican. Spoiler: Rank-and-file members aren’t exactly hopeful for a resolution. (The Hill)

Several House Republicans left D.C. on Thursday for an early weekend “warning the sides remain so far apart that it might require weeks — maybe longer — to get the House back to working order,” The Hill’s Emily Brooks, Mike Lillis and Mychael Schnell report in their deep dive into what’s happening in the House.

🏃 2024

Three GOP presidential candidates enter the same state … :

Former President Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — all running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination — will be in North Carolina this weekend.

It’s the first time since entering the race that all three candidates will try to engage the same audience. The Hill’s Caroline Vakil breaks down the potentially uncomfortable situation.

🛬 White House

There’s a new FAA chief in town:

President Biden has picked Deputy Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenberg to be the interim head of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Biden’s last nominee for the permanent post, Phil Washington, withdrew his name earlier this year after he was criticized for not being experienced enough.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he has “full confidence” in Trottenberg during “the search for a permanent administrator.” (The Hill)

🚗 In other news

Live in NYC, Houston, Dallas, Austin or DC? Sorry, your commute is killing you:

For many people, the worst part of their day is the commute. And just a heads up, it could contribute to expensive and dangerous consequences, beyond the headaches.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic, hours sitting on the road and fluctuating gas prices all combine to create a startling danger.

MoneyGeek has ranked cities by where driving is worst. (The Hill)

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are gone for the weekend, as the smoke and PRIDE weekend take over D.C. 👋

President Biden is in North Carolina to promote workforce training programs and meet with military families, and Vice President Harris is in the Bahamas on a diplomatic trip.

10 a.m. President Biden left the White House for his trip to North Carolina.

*TBD: Deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton briefed reporters on Air Force One during the flight to North Carolina.

1:10 p.m.: Biden tours Nash Community College in Rocky Mount, N.C.

1:30 p.m.: Biden gives a speech on how workforce training programs are preparing students for good-paying jobs in North Carolina. (Watch here)

2:40 p.m.: Biden heads to Fort Liberty, N.C.

4:15 p.m.: Biden meets with military members and their families and delivers remarks at an event promoting the Joining Forces initiative.

8:05 p.m.: Biden heads back to DC.

All times Eastern.

