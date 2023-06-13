The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump to plead not guilty

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: emailteam@thehill.com

TALK OF THE MORNING

It’s the Trump Show again … We’re just waiting for the encore:

Former President Trump said he will plead not guilty but will not make any statement from the courthouse today after he’s arraigned on charges related to the handling of classified documents in Miami.

“I’ll just say not guilty,” Trump said in an interview with conservative radio host Howie Carr. “I didn’t do anything wrong. I did nothing wrong. Presidential Records Act, it’s not even a criminal event. There is no criminality here. It’s ridiculous.”

More here via The Hill.

GOP SHEDS SUPPORT – FOR NOW:

House GOP: Don’t lump us in with the Don: (Read more here)

YOU WON’T SEE IT:

A judge has turned down a request to allow media cameras in courtroom for Trump’s appearance tonight.

☎️ CONGRESS CALLING..:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his allies are not in the business of backing former President Trump as he faces felony charges. McConnell has not been a huge Trump fan since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol — after which, McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chow, notably resigned from her Transportation Secretary post.

Republican leaders in Congress and the leading Republican candidates for president have rallied behind Trump and attacked the Justice Department for the charges against him. Key Republican senators are still reluctant to shield the former president from charges that he willfully mishandled top-secret documents and risked national security. (The Hill)

It’s Tuesday, June 13. I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up.

It's Tuesday, June 13. I'm Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

In Congress

Sorry about that … :

CNN’s Melanie Zanona reports that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) may be having some regrets over the big debt ceiling deal that he championed with the White House.

The new House leader is walking a fine line between getting things done (i.e., working with the Democrat-controlled Senate and the Democrat-controlled White House) and appeasing a deeply antagonistic far-right wing of his very slim GOP majority in the House.

Zanona reports: “McCarthy told hardliners during meeting that he wouldn’t have cut the debt ceiling deal if he knew it would ‘divide us.’”

More COVID concern:

Watch live: Rochelle Walensky, outgoing director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is testifying at a hearing of a House Oversight panel today. She’s been villainized over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, so her departure could shed some light on how it all went down.

The meeting started at 10:30 a.m., but you can rewatch or tune in here.

🏭 In the White House

The factories are back!:

A surge in manufacturing construction has caught the attention of economists and workers as lawmakers look to bolster the industrial base.

Annual spending construction held steady during the 2010s, generally keeping within the range of $50 billion to $80 billion, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. But following the passage of three large-scale economic packages, investment in manufacturing construction shot up to $189 billion in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, more than doubling pre-pandemic levels.

More here via The Hill.

🏃 2024

Paul Ryan — Don’t vote for Trump:

A former House Speaker and one-time vice-presidential candidate doesn’t want you to back the top GOP candidate in 2024. Former Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.)is against former President Trump.

“If we nominate anybody not named Donald Trump, we’re going to beat Joe Biden,” Ryan said Tuesday during an appearance on CBS This Morning, noting the former president had plenty of “baggage” before last week’s indictment was handed down.“He’s got a great core of support, and in a primary that’s what you build off of. So it does matter,” Ryan said. “But I think the electability argument is going to become more salient with this event and whatever happens in the future…it’s going to make it easier to make the argument to his supporters he’s not electable.”

“He’s going to cost us the Senate again, he’s going to cost us House seats, and we want to win,” he added. (The Hill)

🏀 In other news

Yikes — It’s just a game:

Multiple shootings sent 11 people to the hospital early Tuesday morning after thousands of fans swarmed downtown Denver to celebrate the Nuggets’ NBA win.

Three victims were in critical condition at a local hospital, and others seemed to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to Denver Police Department, as reported by our partners at KDVR.

More here.

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate came in at 10 a.m. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C.

10 a.m.: President Biden received the Presidential Daily Briefing.

received the Presidential Daily Briefing. 1 p.m.: Biden holds a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the upcoming NATO Summit in Lithuania.

Biden holds a meeting with NATO Secretary General to discuss the upcoming NATO Summit in Lithuania. 1:30 p.m.: Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters.

Press secretary briefs reporters. 5:15 p.m.: Biden delivers remarks at the Chiefs of Mission reception at the White House.

Biden delivers remarks at the reception at the White House. 7 p.m.: Biden hosts a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn.

Biden hosts a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn. 8:15 p.m.: Former President Trump delivers remarks after being charged over his handling of classified documents.

Several committee hearings are coming up today, from artificial intelligence to telehealth. See the full list here.

All times Eastern.

