The Hill’s 12:30 Report — What’s next in the Trump legal quagmire

TALK OF THE MORNING

It’s all Trump, all day, but what’s coming next?:

It’s unprecedented, and it’s all Washington can talk about.

Former President Trump has been indicted on multiple charges over how he allegedly handled classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort and evaded government attempts to retrieve them.

Two for two? Trump now has been impeached twice and indicted twice — with the indictments coming in just the past few months. That is a bit of history, but what’s happening next after Trump’s indictment?

Trump is facing 37 counts in the indictment brought by the Justice Department. He appeared before a judge Tuesday in Miami.

“The U.S. Marshals are responsible for the protection of the federal judicial process, and we take that responsibility very seriously. Ensuring that judges can rule independently and free from harm or intimidation is paramount to the rule of law, and a fundamental mission of the USMS,” a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement.

After Trump’s “not guilty” plea, he was released pending future court dates.

We don’t know when the trial will happen, but legal experts have predicted that the case venue could expedite it. (The Hill)

MORE ABOUT TRUMP:

What he’s saying: During a speech at his New Jersey golf club after he was indicted, Trump made several misleading excuses for his conduct.

“This is called election interference in yet another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election,” he said. “It’s a political persecution like something straight out of a fascist or communist nation. This day will go down in infamy, and Joe Biden will forever be remembered as the most corrupt president in the history of our country.” (The Hill)

🎂 The birthday boy: It’s the former president’s 77th birthday, and some of his fans got a jump on it by singing to him last night outside of his Bedminster, N.J., golf club after he was released from jail.

“We’re gonna make it the greatest birthday of all,” Trump told the crowd. (The Hill)

Not BFFs anymore: Former Vice President Mike Pence isn’t sticking up for his former running mate. We know there’s no love lost in the Trump-Pence relationship after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. But Pence, who is also running for president now, said this week that he won’t defend the “very serious” allegations against Trump. (The Hill)

Get your grub on: The former president headed to the famous Cuban restaurant Versailles in Miami’s Little Havana after his court appearance. I know, I know … it’s touristy, but it’s soooo good! Grab a Cafecito and a Cuban sandwich. It’s great!

AND: Anthony Scaramucci, a former top Trump aide AKA “The Mooch,” thinks the former POTUS is “stressed” about the indictment and will probably drop out of the 2024 White House race. Trump says it’s not happening.

It's Wednesday, June 14.

Send me your tips, add me to your media list, share your funny animal videos and pass along your White House or 2024 campaign gossip: ecrisp@thehill.com and follow me on Twitter @elizabethcrisp.

Everyone is just talking about Trump, but I promise we have some new news for you!

Economy

Fed plans to leave rates alone:

The Federal Reserve, after recently pumping interest rates at the fastest pace in four decades, is expected to leave rates unchanged today so leaders can gauge the impact of their aggressive drive to tame inflation. (The Hill)

ALSO: Wholesale prices fell 0.3 percent from April to May — another sign that rate hikes may no longer be necessary for now.

The Labor Department’s producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — was up just 1.1 percent last month from May 2022, the smallest year-over-year gain since December 2020. (AP via The Hill)

In Congress

⚾ They’re out! Lawmakers head to the diamond for the annual Congressional Baseball Game:

Look out for me at the ballpark tonight! I’ll be hanging out, watching to see if the Dems or the GOP pull it off this year. Catch me in the nonpartisan outfield section. 😉 You can also stream it online.

Here is your lineup! And don’t forget to donate!

✈️ In the White House

Blinken heading to China for high stakes meeting amid heightened tensions:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Beijing this week to meet with Chinese leaders to discuss maintaining open lines of communication that the Biden administration says are necessary to prevent a crisis from escalating.

Blinken spoke with China’s foreign minister, Qin Gang, this morning ahead of his trip, which had to be rescheduled after a Chinese spy balloon flew over the U.S. in February and raised alarms. (The Hill)

👩‍⚕️ In other news

More than 60% of people back abortion pill availability:

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say the FDA-approved abortion pill should stay available to patients with a prescription, a new Gallup poll shows. (The Hill)

MORE: A record-high 69 percent of Americans in the Gallup poll said that abortion should be legal through the first trimester.

After the Supreme Court upended the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that had ensured abortion access, the tides seem to have shifted in favor of reproductive rights. Support for abortion access in the second and third trimester of pregnancy also reached an all-time high, according to the poll results released today. (The Hill)

🐥 Notable tweets

Greene’s got Trump’s back:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has some thoughts about what’s happening with the criminal charges against former President Trump.

“They would rather force President Trump to die alone in prison than lose their control and their ability to wage war,” she tweeted.

Uhh… Fox News has a hot take:

“Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested” — that’s what the Fox News chyron read about former President Trump’s indictment and President Biden’s address last night. Axios’s Alex Thompson caught the screen grab.

Having a ball between votes:

Democratic Reps. Gabe Vasquez (N.M.) and Wiley Nickel (N.C.) got a bit of baseball practice in between votes ahead of tonight’s big game. Axios’s Andrew Solender caught them in the act.

⏱ On tap

The House came in at noon, and the Senate came in at 10 a.m. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C.

11 a.m.: President Biden received the Presidential Daily Briefing in the Oval, and Vice President Harris joined.

received the Presidential Daily Briefing in the Oval, and joined. 1:45 p.m.: Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reporters.

Press Secretary will brief reporters. 7 p.m.: Tonight’s the NIGHT! It’s the Congressional Baseball Game. Come out for some fun at the Nats ballpark, or you can watch it via C-SPAN.

It’s the Congressional Baseball Game. Come out for some fun at the Nats ballpark, or you can watch it via C-SPAN. 7:15 p.m.: Biden will depart the White House and head to The Anthem at the D.C. Wharf.

Biden will depart the White House and head to The Anthem at the D.C. Wharf. 7:55 p.m.: Biden will speak at the League of Conservation Voters annual dinner.

Biden will speak at the annual dinner. 8:55 p.m.: POTUS will return to the White House.

Coming up: President Biden and the first lady will host a screening of the movie “Flamin’ Hot,” on the South Lawn on Thursday. Families and Latino community leaders will join the First Fam and director Eva Longoria for the watch party.

Here are the committee hearings scheduled this week.

All times Eastern.

🥃 In lighter news

