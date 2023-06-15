The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump reportedly dismissed attorney advice to avoid indictment

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

TALK OF THE MORNING

Trump reportedly wasn’t interested in his attorney’s indictment-dodging advice:

An attorney for former President Trump proposed trying to settle the classified documents case with the Justice Department last fall to avoid potential charges, but Trump was not having it, The Washington Post reported this week.

Three unnamed sources told the Post that attorney Christopher Kise suggested Trump quietly approach the DOJ to reach an agreement that would include the promised return of all the classified and sensitive documents Trump held onto at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after he left the White House.

But other advisers, including Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton, convinced Trump that he shouldn’t make a deal with the feds, so Kise never approached the DOJ with the proposal. (The Hill)

Trump’s indictment is making things awkward for his GOP allies. (The Hill)

It’s also not a great place for his Democratic rival President Biden to be in, heading into the 2024 campaign. (The Hill)

The former president plans to celebrate the July 4 holiday with an event in South Carolina. (The Hill)

It’s Thursday, June 15. I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here. Send me your tips, add me to your media list, share your funny animal videos and pass along your White House or 2024 campaign gossip: ecrisp@thehill.com and follow me on Twitter @elizabethcrisp.

The Supreme Court

Decision day – SCOTUS edition:

Native children: The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of upholding a decades-old federal law aimed at keeping American Indian children in the custody of their families and tribes.

In a 7-2 decision, the court rejected an effort to upend the Indian Child Welfare Act, handing a major victory to Native tribes. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito were the two votes against.

Three white couples had argued that Congress did not have the authority to dictate adoption preferences. If the federal government did have the authority, they argued, the law discriminated against them. Indian tribes and the Biden administration had defended the law as making politically-based decisions, and not ones based on race. (The Hill)

READ THIS: Cancer rates are climbing among young people, and it’s unclear why, The Hill’s Annika Neklason reports in this deeply personal story. (The Hill)

⚾ In Congress

Sorry, Dems — GOP dominates Congressional Baseball Game:

Republicans won their third straight Congressional Baseball Game on Wednesday, beating Democrats 16-6.

More than 26,600 tickets were sold to the game, which raised $1.85 million for charity.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the Louisiana Republican who was nearly killed in a shooting during baseball practice in 2017, shared some photos from the game. (Scalise via Twitter)

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), who was seriously injured in a fall while cutting trees at his home earlier this year, returned as starting pitcher. (The Hill)

Shutdown threats still loom, despite debt ceiling deal:

Just when we thought things were simmering down with the federal budget … .

Democrats and Republicans came together to raise the debt ceiling after a monthslong standoff, but that doesn’t mean they are done with their disagreements over federal spending.

The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Emily Brooks report that a potential government shutdown still could be in the cards later this year, as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reconsiders his spending caps under pressure from conservatives. (The Hill)

✈️ Nope! DMV-area lawmakers vow to block expansion of Reagan National Airport services:

Senators in the D.C. area are not in favor of a proposal to expand flights to Reagan National Airport and say they will fight changes “with everything we’ve got.”

Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.) wrote an op-ed that The Washington Post published today outlining why they won’t support the Federal Aviation Administration’s reauthorization bill if it carries language to update perimeter rules at the DCA.

Reagan National Airport currently has a perimeter rule that limits flights to about 1,250 miles, while other airports in the area have larger ranges.

The senators argue that changing Reagan would “cause longer lines and more delays at DCA, more noise for nearby residents — and economic losses along the Dulles corridor in Northern Virginia as well as in the BWI business district.” (The Hill)

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) says the squabble is driven by “anticompetitive” motives. (The Hill)

It’s getting a little crowded in here … :

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is the latest Republican to jump into the 2024 presidential race, and he is marking the occasion with a speech tonight at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. (Watch online)

The relatively little-known Suarez was first elected in 2017. He is the son of former Mayor Xavier Suarez.

Suarez has had a notably chilly relationship with the other two Florida GOP candidates for 2024 — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Trump.

“This isn’t about me. This isn’t about my generation. This is about our children,” Suarez said during an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

Suarez has stirred speculation in recent months that he might make a run for it, or could become a top contender as running mate for whoever wins the GOP nomination after trips to Iowa and New Hampshire.

Police thwart potential mass shooting in Vegas:

Las Vegas police arrested a man this week who threatened a mass shooting at the Stanley Cup Final just hours before the Vegas Golden Knights clinched the championship, sources told The Hill’s Nexstar partner KLAS.

Matthew DeSavio, 33, told a person he was planning a mass shooting at the Stanley Cup Final, according to authorities. DeSavio also allegedly posted threatening messages about the game on Facebook.

“Hope Sin City is ready for the Mandalay Bay massacre part duex [sic],” he allegedly wrote, referencing the 2017 Las Vegas shooting that left 60 people dead and hundreds more injured. (Nexstar via The Hill)

Crockett goes in on ‘loud’ Boebert:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) did not hold back when calling out her House colleague Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) during a hearing this week. Following up with a tweet, Crockett said Boebert “was beyond disrespectful & as granny would say, she was ‘loud’ & ‘wrong’ today.” See the tweet here.

⏱ On tap

The House came in at 9 a.m., and the Senate convened at 10 a.m., then they are gone for the weekend. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C.

9:30 a.m.: President Biden received the Presidential Daily Briefing.

received the Presidential Daily Briefing. 10 a.m.: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffrie s (D-N.Y.) held his weekly news conference.

House Minority Leader s (D-N.Y.) held his weekly news conference. 1:45 p.m.: Biden will deliver remarks on efforts to challenge hidden junk fees.

Biden will deliver remarks on efforts to challenge hidden junk fees. 7:45 p.m.: Biden and the first lady will host a screening of the film “Flamin’ Hot” on the White House South Lawn.

📺 What to watch

1:45 p.m.: President Biden will deliver remarks on efforts to challenge hidden junk fees. (Watch here)

