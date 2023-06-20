The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Hunter Biden strikes plea agreement

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

TALK OF THE MORNING

Hunter Biden to plead guilty to tax crimes:

President Biden’s son, Hunter, will plead guilty to tax crimes and has reached a diversion agreement on a weapons charge, according to court documents.

The plea deal, which must be accepted by a judge, will likely help him avoid jail time.

Hunter Biden, 53, has been under investigation for tax issues for more than five years and reportedly paid off his tax tab in 2020 to avoid harsher consequences.

“With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved,” Biden attorney Christopher Clark said in a statement. “Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement. A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government.”

“I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward,” Clark added.

President Biden has repeatedly defended his son from allegations of wrongdoing. (The Hill)

TRUMP REACTS:

Former President Trump and his supporters argue that the plea deal for Hunter Biden is unfair, when compared to the charges Trump is facing over his handling of classified documents. (The Hill)

WHAT THE WHITE HOUSE IS SAYING:

“The President and first lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment,” White House spokesman Ian Sams said in an emailed statement to The Hill after news of Hunter Biden’s legal situation. (The Hill)

ALL EYES ON 2024, OBVIOUSLY:

The plea deal will undoubtedly fuel Republican talking points about the president’s family.

Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) is vowing to continue the House GOP probe into the Biden family

It’s Tuesday. I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up.

It's Tuesday. I'm Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

Documents case

It’s going down — Trump trial is set:

A Florida judge has set Aug. 14 as the court date for former President Trump‘s classified documents case.

It falls about two months after Trump’s arraignment in Florida. The judge said today that that all pre-trial motions must be filed by July 24.

WHY IT PROBABLY WON’T HAPPEN:

Trump and his team are expected to push for a delay in the trial, making it unlikely the Aug. 14 date will stick.

RELATED: Trump had a one-on-one interview with Fox News’ Brett Baier, and it was quite contentious.

The two sparred over several issues, including the 2020 election results.

Just a snippet: “First of all, I won in 2020 by a lot,” Trump said at one point.

“You lost the 2020 election,” Baier shot back, noting the many reviews that disputed Trump’s election complaints. 😳 (The Hill)

In Congress

Tuberville isn’t making many friends with anti-abortion protest:

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, the former college football coach-turned Alabama Republican lawmaker, isn’t backing down from his attempt to send a message about abortion by holding up military achievements.

Now, Democrats are looking for a way around the first-term senator who’s been a thorn in their side.

The Hill’sAlexander Bolton reports that “Senate Democrats say they’re ready to take another look at rules reform.”

“We need to talk about changing rules that Republicans have learned to exploit. We can’t continue in a world where one senator puts our entire national defense at risk because he doesn’t like one policy followed by the Department of Defense,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told The Hill. She has repeatedly asked for unanimous consent to advance Biden’s nonpolitical military promotions that were ultimately blocked by Tuberville.

✈️ Lawmakers — ‘Paris is always a good idea’:

Heads up: The Paris Air Show is happening and bringing all the American political stars to France.

Politico reports that Reps. Ron Estes (R-Kan.), Rick Larsen (D-Wash.), Sam Graves (R-Mo.), Garret Graves (R-La.), Rudy Yakym (R-Ind.), Thomas Kean (R-N.J.), Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) and Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) and Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R), Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R), Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R), Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D)also made the trip.

We know: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) is also in France for the air show.

🏃 2024

RFK Jr. will sit down with NewsNation:

Upstart cable news channel and The Hill partner NewsNation will host a town hall-style event with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. later this month.

The event, moderated by host Elizabeth Vargas, will be held in Chicago and broadcast live on June 28. (The Hill)

🐊 In other news

Louisiana is just doing its oddball thing … :

Things are getting very testy in the Louisiana GOP that already had some awkwardness over this whole GOP gubernatorial sitch. But seriously…

The Advocate of Louisiana (hey, hey, my peeps!!) reports that the legislature I used to cover “ended the session in a maelstrom of retaliation, budget mishaps and name-calling. In the ensuing days, a steady stream of conservatives has taken to radio and social media to unleash a barrage of extraordinary insults aimed at House Speaker Clay Schexnayder.”

What?! Here’s more from The Adv.

🐥 Notable tweets

Not playing – Torres gives a lesson on Juneteenth:

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) was not mincing words when he gave a history lesson on the meaning of the Juneteenth holiday to school conservative pundit Charlie Kirk.

“Juneteenth is not a ‘race-based competitor’ with July 4th. July 4th commemorates the Declaration of Independence. Juneteenth commemorates the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation,” he wrote among other digs in the strongly worded tweet after Kirk questioned the validity of Juneteenth as a holiday.

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are back from the weekend. The House came in at noon, and the Senate will be back at 3 p.m. President Biden is in California, and Vice President Harris is in Texas but heading back to D.C. this evening.

1 p.m.: President Biden will get the Presidential Daily Briefing.

will get the Presidential Daily Briefing. 4 p.m.: Biden will speak on his efforts to address the risks of artificial intelligence during a San Francisco event.

Biden will speak on his efforts to address the risks of artificial intelligence during a San Francisco event. 5:30 p.m.: Biden will trek to Larkspur, Calif., for a campaign event.

Biden will trek to Larkspur, Calif., for a campaign event. 8:35 p.m.: Biden will head back to San Fran for another campaign event.

Biden will head back to San Fran for another campaign event. The Senate has several closed meetings on sensitive budget issues.

Today’s committee hearings are here.

All times Eastern.

