The Hill’s 12:30 Report — GOP rages over Hunter Biden plea deal

TALK OF THE MORNING

Some Republicans aren’t cool with Hunter Biden’s guilty plea:

Republican lawmakers are not taking the news of Hunter Biden‘s guilty plea very well. They are venting their frustration over what they’ve called a “sweetheart” deal between the president’s son and federal prosecutors.

It all comes amid escalating tensions between the House GOP and the Department of Justice.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) continued to ignite the backlash from fellow GOP lawmakers after the plea was announced.

“It continues to show the two-tier system in America,” McCarthy said to reporters, pointing to former President Trump‘s charges for alleged mishandling of classified documents.

NEW TODAY: House Republicans are going after Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Calif.) after she moved to force a vote this week to impeach President Biden.

GOP lawmakers called the move wildly premature and a distraction from efforts to investigate the Biden family’s business dealings, our colleagues covering the House report.

It's Wednesday, June 21!

Have you seen anyone interesting at the College World Series in Omaha? I need to know! Send to me: ecrisp@thehill.com and follow me on Twitter @elizabethcrisp.

In SCOTUS

⚖️ Alito tries to preempt article questioning his ethics, but fallout ensues:

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the decision that upended Roe vs. Wade last year, is taking a rare opportunity to speak out amid reports over gifts he’s received from an ally.

ProPublica reported on Alito’s relationship with billionaire Paul Singer, who is no stranger to SCOTUS.

Alito penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal — preempting the report from the nonprofit that raised questions about his relationship with the wealthy GOP supporter. Alito’s op-ed even ran with the blunt headline: “Justice Samuel Alito: ProPublica Misleads Its Readers,” attacking the Pulitzer Prize-winning outlet.

BREAKING IT DOWN:

From ProPublica: “Justices are almost entirely left to police themselves on ethical issues, with few restrictions on what gifts they can accept. When a potential conflict arises, the sole arbiter of whether a justice should step away from a case is the justice him or herself.”

This of course comes after reports on Justice Clarence Thomas’s complicated relationship with GOP megadonor Harlan Crow.

IT’S A WEIRD SITUATION:

Supreme Court justices are notoriously private, preferring not to talk about things publicly. It’s just a fact. When reporters catch onto them being candid in private settings, it always makes news. The leak of the Dobbs decision (the anti-abortion case from Mississippi that set off a wave of conservative efforts to curtail abortion access) was one of the most notable cracks from the High Court ever.

Alito’s Journal column, published before any actual news report, notes ProPublica reporters sent questions to Alito last week. The justice didn’t respond to ProPublica’s requests and instead published an op-ed.

Update on the search for Titanic site tourists:

We are all hoping for the best as the submarine carrying tourists to see the historic Titanic ship wreckage some 2.5-ish miles into the ocean is still missing.

The submarine group has lost contact, and no one knows where it is, but late Tuesday night there were reports of searchers hearing underwater noises or knocking.

Time is running out to find the submarine, which might have less than 24 hours of air left. (The Hill)

In Congress

Russia, Russia, Russia … now the counsel talks:

Special counsel John Durham, the man who investigated the FBI’s probe into former President Trump and Russia, is testifying to Congress this week over the release of his report.

Durham talked to the House Intelligence Committee in a closed meeting Tuesday, but he is meeting with the House Judiciary Committee today in public. Tune in here.

Delaware congresswoman is running for open Senate seat:

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) has decided to run for Delaware’s open Senate seat.

“I’m running to represent Delaware in the United States Senate. I’m filled with Bright Hope for our future. But a more perfect union isn’t a destination. It’s a journey. Let’s go on it together,” she tweeted today, along with her campaign launch ad.

“People asked me if Jan. 6 was my worst day. It was, but it was also one of my proudest moments, because we walked back in that House chamber, and we completed our work. The forces of fear did not win and democracy prevailed,” Blunt Rochester says in the ad. (More from The Hill)

In the White House

Biden’s promoting infrastructure as campaign ramps up:

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of construction and people talking about it … The White House plans to set out on a travel blitz.

President Biden‘s administration is promising a “major infrastructure funding announcement” today to kick things off.

“During the tour, President Biden and leaders across the Administration will travel directly to communities benefitting from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda,” the White House said.

🏃 2024

Poll: Abortion on voters’ minds as they cast their ballots post-Roe:

A new Gallup poll out this week suggests voters may consider a candidate’s abortion rights views during elections.

Fifty-six percent of respondents in the Gallup poll said abortion views matter among their factors when picking a candidate. That’s up from the respondents before the Supreme Court upended the Roe v. Wade case last year. (More here via The Hill)

🐥 Notable tweets

I don’t know, but this seems like a lot …:

State Rep. Stefani Lord, a Republican member of the New Mexico Legislature, has gotten roasted over her tweet of a nearly $800 Costco receipt, sarcastically thanking President Biden for the high price. Bonus: She’s going off on people suggesting she may have had alcohol on the tab. 🤷 (Tweet here)

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are in at 10 a.m. President Biden is heading back to D.C. after a jaunt to California, and Vice President Harris is in D.C.

is leaving San Francisco to head back to D.C.

Biden is expected to arrive at Joint Base Andrews here and head to the White House.

Biden and the first lady welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to the White House.

of India to the White House. Biden will have a private dinner with Modi.

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

Here’s a fun hearing titled: “Churches vs. Casinos: The Constitution is not Suspended in Times of Crisis,” happening. The GOP-led House Oversight Committee is looking into restrictions placed under the coronavirus pandemic, with leaders from Missouri, Louisiana and other states set to testify. Watch here .

. The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on LGBTQ+ issues. Watch here . Riley Gaines, a 12-time NCAA All-American swimmer, will testify about her experience and perspective on trans athletes competing in women sports.

☀️ In ~brighter~ news

Today is the summer solstice. SUMMER IS HERE!! It’s technically the longest day of sunlight in the northern hemisphere, so you need to get out and enjoy the sun (and don’t forget sunscreen 🧴)!

