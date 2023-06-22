India’s Modi welcomed for the state visit

Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here

“We’ve spent a lot of time together,” President Biden said of his relationship with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting they worked together when Biden was vice president under then-President Obama.

Looking ahead:

12:45 p.m.: Biden and Modi will deliver remarks and take questions from reporters.

4 p.m.: Modi will deliver an address during a joint session of Congress.

8:45 p.m.: Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host Modi for a state dinner (VIP arrivals start at 6:50 p.m.)

On the menu: Modi is a well-known vegetarian, so the White House is cooking up a plant-focused feast for the state dinner. (Fret not: Guests can add sea bass to the main dish if they’d like.)

In the details: It’s Biden’s third state dinner since taking office in January 2021. An estimated 400 guests are expected to attend.

“Guests will walk across the South Lawn into a pavilion draped in rich greens, with saffron-colored flowers at every table — the colors of the Indian flag,” Jill Biden told reporters.

In Congress

Unbothered – Schiff shrugs off GOP censure:



Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) isn’t bothered by the House GOP’s censure. In fact, he’s fundraising off the late Wednesday vote prompted by his past comments about former President Trump.

Schiff is running for an open Senate seat in California when Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) retires, with opposition including Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

He’s happily entertaining the situation of being only the 25th House member in American history to face a censure from his colleagues.

“To my Republican colleagues who introduced this resolution, I thank you. You honor me with your enmity. You flatter me with this falsehood. You, who are the authors of a big lie about the last election, must condemn the truth tellers. And I stand proudly before you,” he said addressing the resolution on the House floor. (The Hill)

More background on the censure from The Hill here.

Breaking it down: What does a censure even mean? The Hill’s Lauren Sforza and Julia Shapero have the answers.

🎓 In the White House

House GOP falls short in effort to override Biden’s student loan forgiveness plans:

House GOP leaders couldn’t convince enough lawmakers to kill President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 of individual student debt loads.

The 221-206 vote effectively kills the GOP efforts for now, while the Supreme Court mulls the issue. Beating Biden’s veto would require support from two-thirds of House members and senators. (The Hill)

🏃 2024

Team DeSantis needs your vote (on shirt styles, obviously):

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seeking the GOP presidential nomination for 2024, has a pressing question: Do you prefer the blue shirt or the yellow one? Just pay at least $1 to his campaign and you can help decide. (More here)

Come on in, the GOP 2024 water is fine!:

Another Republican has jumped into the crowded 2024 presidential race…

Former GOP Rep. Will Hurd (Texas) is here! He’s trying to win over a long-shot bid based on the more moderate side of the Republican base, whereas top-tier GOP candidates like former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are trying to appeal to the far-right of the party.

Hurd, a former federal intelligence officer, said during an interview with “CBS Mornings” that he’s “pissed” about the state of politics and the “complicated times” that the U.S. is facing.

“I’m pissed that our elected officials are telling us to hate our neighbors. Our neighbors are not our enemies. They’re our fellow Americans who we just happen to have a disagreement with,” he said. (The Hill)

What Trump’s saying: “Let’s be honest, Never-Trumper Will Hurd wouldn’t even consider getting in this race if Ron DeSantis’ campaign wasn’t in total free fall.”

🎤 In other news

A Queen, a Crystal and a Gibb: Kennedy Center honorees announced:

Rapper, actress and all-around super star Queen Latifah, comedian Billy Crystal, singer Dionne Warwick, Bee Gees member Sir Barry Gibb and opera singer Renée Fleming will be feted at the Kennedy Center Honors later this year.

The annual event, held in D.C., is usually attended by the president (former President Trump declined the invites during his time in office), and the White House hosts a reception.

This year’s event is slated for Dec. 3, and it will later be aired on CBS.

The five honorees will be ecognized for their artistic achievements.

Singer Gloria Estefan will host the gala. (The Hill)

⏱ On tap

The House came in at 10:30 a.m., and the Senate convened at 10 a.m. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C.

9 a.m.: President Biden got the Presidential Daily Briefing.

got the Presidential Daily Briefing. 10 a.m.: Biden, the first lady, Vice President Harris and the second gentleman welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India for an official arrival ceremony, followed by a bilateral meeting with Modi in the Oval Office.

Biden, the first lady, and the second gentleman welcomed Prime Minister of India for an official arrival ceremony, followed by a bilateral meeting with Modi in the Oval Office. 12:45 p.m.: Biden and Modi will deliver remarks and take questions from reporters.

Biden and Modi will deliver remarks and take questions from reporters. 8:45 p.m.: Biden and the first lady will host Modi for a state dinner (VIP arrivals start at 6:50 p.m.)

📺 What to watch

12:45 p.m.: President Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India will deliver remarks and take questions from reporters. (Watch here)

4 p.m.: Modi will deliver an address during a joint session of Congress. (Watch here)

7 p.m.: Guests will arrive for a White House state dinner with Modi. (Coverage here via C-SPAN)

