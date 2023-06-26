What’s going on in Russia? Mercenary chief breaks silence

12:30 REPORT TALK OF THE MORNING Russia stopped an armed rebellion. What’s next? © Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP The head of the Russian mercenary Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has released an audio statement saying his effort was not exactly an attempted coup but an act of protest against attacks on his military contractor troops. It’s Prigozhin’s first comment since he abruptly ended an armed rebellion on Saturday after his troops made their way toward Moscow from bases in southern Russia. “We started our march because of an injustice,” Prigozhin said in an 11-minute audio clip, according to a report from The Associated Press. Prigozhin didn’t offer any details on where he was or what he plans to do now, the AP reported. The Kremlin previously said he agreed to move to Belarus as part of a deal to deescalate. Noteworthy: There has been no visual sighting of Prigohzin since he called off his attempt on Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been known to silence his dissenters, sometimes violently, and hold a grudge. Catch up: Prigozhin says the aim of his attempted uprising was to prompt the ouster of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. He also raised questions about the justification for the country’s ongoing war on Ukraine, which has led to bloodshed on the Russian side. Before he called off what was seen as an attempted coup, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee opened a criminal investigation into Prigozhin. Putin, himself, promised to take on the “armed mutiny.” Read more here via The Associated Press ➤ ON DEFENSE: Russian Defense Minister Shoigu purportedly appeared in public Monday for the first time since the armed rebellion calling for his ouster. Russia’s Defense Ministry released a video of Shoigu meeting with military officers in Ukraine. The Associated Press reported the video appeared across social media and Russia-controlled media, but it is not clear when it was filmed. (The Hill) ➤ WORLD-WIDE VIEW:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that he thinks the brief armed rebellion against the Kremlin demonstrated the "weakness" and "fragility" of the Putin regime. (The Hill)

🚨 BREAKING Supreme Court says Louisiana must redraw map:

Louisiana, a state where more than 30 percent of the voting-age population is Black, has just one Black member of Congress out of six representatives. That could soon change, after the Supreme Court tossed the House map that state GOP-leaders approved last year over Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’s objections. Without objection, the court deferred to a lower court’s ruling that said the maps should be redrawn, after a bombshell Supreme Court ruling earlier this month ordering Alabama redraw its congressional map over similar racial concerns. Why it matters: In both Deep South states the potential for a second majority-Black district could tip the balance in the House in favor of Democrats. More from The Hill here. 🔴 In Congress McCarthy floats possible Garland impeachment:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has been floating the idea of a possible impeachment inquiry into Attorney General Merrick Garland, accusing him of political bias and “weaponization” of the Justice Department. Where this is coming from: GOP lawmakers have latched onto an IRS whistleblower’s claims that the DOJ downplayed allegations about Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, and offered him a sweetheart deal. “We need to get to the facts, and that includes reconciling these clear disparities. U.S. Attorney David Weiss must provide answers to the House Judiciary Committee,” McCarthy tweeted over the weekend. “If the whistleblowers’ allegations are true, this will be a significant part of a larger impeachment inquiry into Merrick Garland’s weaponization of DOJ,” the Speaker added. Why it matters: Hunter Biden has become a lightning rod for the GOP’s criticism of President Biden. Hunter Biden recently pleaded guilty to minor tax charges and struck a deal on a gun charge that allowed him to avoid jail time. Noteworthy: Garland and the White House have denied any impropriety in Hunter Biden matters. (The Hill) RELATED: The Supreme Court has tossed cases regarding charter school uniforms and Trump DC hotel records. GOP senators want more SCOTUS scrutiny: Republican senators want Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to address the image problem the high court is facing amid multiple reports of conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito accepting freebies, including luxury vacations, from GOP donors. The Republican lawmakers aren’t backing a Democrat-led effort to enshrine new ethics laws for justices, but they want the court to handle things internally because of the perception and furor that the news has spawned. A code of ethics or some other updated statement of principles from Roberts, outlining expectations for justices, would be ideal in the Republican senators’ eyes. “I think it would be helpful for the court to up its game. I don’t want Congress to start micromanaging the court but I think confidence-building would be had if they were more clear on some of this stuff,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), the ranking Republican on the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee. The Hill’s Alexander Bolton has more. State Watch Georgia officials denounce neo-Nazi scenes:

Neo-Nazi groups have been spotted demonstrating outside synagogues in the Macon, Ga., and in Cobb County, near Atlanta, in recent days, according to local media reports. The scenes have drawn widespread condemnation from state leaders.

"There is absolutely no place for this hate and antisemitism in our state. I share in the outrage over this shameful act and stand with Georgians everywhere in condemning it. We remain vigilant in the face of these disgusting acts of bigotry," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) said in a statement.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat who is Georgia's first Jewish member of the Senate, urged all Georgians to be "united in our rejection of bigotry and hate."

"Georgia's Jewish community will never be intimidated by anti-Semitism. Today, as symbols of genocide were paraded in front of synagogues, we continue to stand strong, proud, and unbowed," he said in a statement. (The Hill)

🗳 On the Campaign Trail

Christie jabs Trump after weight barb: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) shot back at former President Trump on Sunday with an insult of his own after his former ally has repeatedly teased Christie's weight.

"Oh, like he's some Adonis?" Christie told Fox News' Howard Kurtz on "MediaBuzz."

"There are tens of millions of Americans out in your audience watching right now who, like me, have struggled with their weight. I continue to struggle. I continue to try to do better," Christie continued.

There are 240 days until Super Tuesday, so things are just getting started… (The Hill)

👀 In Other News

Fox's Watters replaces Tucker Carlson at 8 p.m.: Fox News on Monday announced a major shakeup to its weekday prime-time lineup, with Jesse Watters moving into the 8 p.m. slot previously held by former host Tucker Carlson. Watters has hosted a 7 p.m. program on the network. As part of the shakeup, Laura Ingraham will move into the 7 p.m. hour, while late-night host and comedian Greg Gutfeld will host a show at 10 p.m. Longtime host Sean Hannity will remain at 9 p.m. The network said the changes will take effect in mid-July. The Hill's Dominick Mastrangelo has more here.

Brace for the furby scurry: Do you miss (or even remember) Furbies? Well, the adorable 90s animatronic "Furbish"-speaking toys are apparently trying for a comeback. Parent company Hasbro has decided to revive the battery-powered chatty "learning" furballs next month. The company said in a statement that the toy's time has come as the "next era of cool, cute and weird."

"Over the past few years, we've done a lot of research to understand what kids would want to see in a new Furby," Hasbro's Kristin McKay said in a statement. "Through this research, kids told us that it was important for Furby to be their ultimate best friend – a furry companion to do all the things a BFF would do, like dance to music, share fortunes, meditate, mimic each other in silly voices, and even put on a light show, and that's exactly what we created."

We'll see if it generates the interest as before and makes it to become a top Christmas item, again. The Hill's Nexstar partners at Rhode Island-based WPRI have more details here.

🐥 Notable Tweets

'We're going to Miami': Two of GOP presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron Desantis's kids unsuccessfully tried to break out of the Tallahassee Governor's Mansion recently. First lady Casey DeSantis shared the video of their plans to go to Miami — if only security would open the gate, please.

"Thanks to our friends in law enforcement who protect the people's house, and who occasionally have a run-in with an adventurous 6, 5 and 3 year old!" Casey DeSantis tweeted.

Big spending in Kentucky governor's race: Money, money: TV and radio ad spending in the general election for Kentucky governor has topped $5.17 million, as Gov. Andy Beshear (D) tries to secure a second term. The election between Beshear and his Republican rival, Daniel Cameron, takes place Nov. 7. Medium Buying, the firm that tracks these things, tweeted the breakdown and a helpful chart here.

