SCOTUS blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

The Supreme Court has put the nail in the coffin for President Biden’s plan to erase college loan debt for millions of students.

The loan bills have been on pause since early in the coronavirus pandemic, but they are set to restart in October.

Biden, through executive action, attempted to forgive some federal loans, especially for low-income students.

What’s next: Biden is expected to announce new initiates to address student loans.

The decision comes on the heels of the court’s ruling Thursday that gutted affirmative action policies in college admissions that were intended to counter racial disparities on campuses.

