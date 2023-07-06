The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Summer heat setting global records

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING

🥵 It’s getting hot in here … like record-setting hot:

Earth’s average temperature on Wednesday remained at an unofficial record high — the latest troubling milestone that has produced a series of extremes driven by climate change.

The average global temperature on Tuesday (the most recent analysis available) was 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit, or 17.17 Celsius, according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer. The program relies on satellite data and computer simulations to measure the world’s climate shifts.

It’s not just us — it’s happening all over the world: “A record like this is another piece of evidence for the now massively supported proposition that global warming is pushing us into a hotter future,” [BW1] Stanford University climate scientist Chris Field, who was not part of the calculations, told The Associated Press. (More from AP via The Hill)

It's Thursday, July 6. I'm Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate today, with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

👊 In the White House

Hunter Biden pushes back on GOP scrutiny:

Justice Department officials and Hunter Biden’s attorneys are pushing back against GOP allegations that the president’s son has received preferential treatment during his tax case.

Republicans recently released a transcript from an IRS whistleblower who questioned whether the Biden tax probe was kosher after Hunter Biden’s attorney announced they reached an agreement that would mean no jail time, but he still had to plead guilty in relation to two tax crimes.

McEnany breaks with Trump on White House cocaine:

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says it’s very unlikely that the cocaine found at the White House this weekend could have belonged to President Biden‘s troubled son, Hunter Biden, despite his history of addiction.

The comments are in stark contrast from her former boss, former President Trump, who suggested the cocaine belonged to the president’s son.

“For it to be Hunter Biden … he left on Friday, he was at Camp David. There is no way, it is inconceivable to think cocaine could sit for a 72-hour period [at The White House], so I would rule him out at this point.” said McEnany, who has taken up with Fox News since leaving the White House, on the network’s flagship morning talk program this week. (The Hill)

🏃 2024

Pence on Jan. 6 decisions ‘I kept my oath’:

Former Vice President Mike Pence defended how he presided over Congress’s certification of the 2020 Electoral College results — a scene that erupted into an attack on the Capitol from Trump supporters — to a pro-Trump voter in Iowa this week, as he runs for president.

“I know by God’s grace I did exactly what the Constitution of the United States required of me that day,” he told the crowd. “I kept my oath.”

“Don’t take my word for it. Go read the Constitution,” he later added.

🚘 In other news

New Florida driver’s license law targets undocumented immigrants:

Will your driver’s license be accepted in Florida anymore? Probably, but the state is trying to make it harder for undocumented immigrants. But your neighbors may not be so lucky.

The swamp state has decided to ignore some licenses as part of GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis‘s fight against illegal immigration. It’s not going to affect that many people because it has a limited scope (in other words, mostly for show). But it could cause headaches for families already struggling.

Out-of-state licenses are no longer valid in Florida if a person doesn’t have a legal status in the U.S., even with a government ID from:

Delaware

Connecticut

Hawaii

Rhode Island

Vermont

Big quote: “Someone who is in our country illegally and has violated our laws should not possess a government-issued ID which allows them access to state-funded services and other privileges afforded to lawful residents,” DeSantis said.

More from The Hill.

Jackpot hopes, no joke:

You probably won’t win the lottery, but if you do, it will be HUGE!:

“Another near-record Powerball jackpot is growing after no ticket matched the numbers picked Wednesday night.” (Nexstar via The Hill)

🐥 Notable tweets

3 gubernatorial races to watch this year:

Why wait for 2024?: There are actually some very consequential elections happening this year, but no one thinks Louisiana, Mississippi and Kentucky would ever follow the rules or conventional theory.

What’s really happening?: While you’ve been preoccupied with the 2024 federal elections that will decide the White House and control of Congress, the three states have elections, and all are going to be very interesting … Louisiana and Kentucky (both deemed deeply red states but still with Democratic governors) will test whether Democrats can continue their top-of-the-state status.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) is battling against a very popular Democrat — Brandon Presley, a distant cousin of Elvis Presley — in a state that can be swayed on the right message.

Two-term Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana can’t run again because of term limits, but he’s backing the campaign of one of his top allies and appointees — former Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson.

Here’s the scoop on Louisiana — Wilson shared his thoughts on the Twitter / Threads unraveling by taking a dig at his chief opponent, Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, who has been endorsed by the state GOP despite other Republicans in the race.

We’ll talk about the other races in future editions.

📱 Twisticuffs!!! Twitter vs. Threads:

A new Twitter rival popped up just as Twitter has gotten weirder — constantly changing pay privileges, ad spamming, promotions and more. Maybe I’ll join the new Meta version at some point … I will keep you updated here. (More on this)

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are out this week. And while the lawmakers are away, the Biden administration has a play: President Biden is heading to South Carolina and Vice President Harris will be in Arizona to tout the administration as the next election cycle starts to gel.

9:30 a.m.: President Biden received the Presidential Daily Briefing.

received the Presidential Daily Briefing. 10:10 a.m.: Biden left the White House for his trip to West Columbia, S.C.

Biden left the White House for his trip to West Columbia, S.C. NOTE: Deputy press secretary Andrew Bates talked to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to South Carolina.

Deputy press secretary talked to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to South Carolina. 11:50 a.m.: Biden arrived in South Carolina.

Biden arrived in South Carolina. 12:50 p.m.: Biden will tour Flex LTD.

Biden will tour Flex LTD. 12:55 p.m.: Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will leave L.A. to head to Phoenix.

and second gentleman will leave L.A. to head to Phoenix. 1:15 p.m.: Biden will deliver remarks on “Bidenomics.”

Biden will deliver remarks on “Bidenomics.” 2:20 p.m.: Biden will leave South Carolina to head back to D.C.

Biden will leave South Carolina to head back to D.C. 2:45 p.m.: Harris and Emhoff will have an arrival ceremony with Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis of the Gila River Indian Community.

Harris and Emhoff will have an arrival ceremony with Gov. of the Gila River Indian Community. 3:55 p.m.: Biden’s expected to be back at the White House.

Biden’s expected to be back at the White House. 3:55 p.m.: Harris will deliver remarks on the Biden administration’s effort to benefit Tribal communities.

Harris will deliver remarks on the Biden administration’s effort to benefit Tribal communities. 5:45 p.m.: Harris will tour a water infrastructure project.

Harris will tour a water infrastructure project. 7 p.m.: Harris and Emhoff will leave Phoenix en route to D.C.



All times Eastern.

⏩ Looking ahead: Biden is expected to address health care savings Friday at a White House event before he departs for Rehoboth Beach, Del., for the weekend.

🍗 In lighter news

Today is a GREAT day. It’s National Fried Chicken Day! (Disclaimer: OK … I may be a bit biased as a former KFC worker in my high school days and someone whose grandma made the best fried chicken ever.) Anyway … Whether you make your own or head to your favorite fried chicken spot, don’t miss out on the celebration!

And because you made it this far, check out this red panda just chilling, living the ice life. 🧊

