Biden sets out for whirlwind European trip

12:30 REPORT TALK OF THE MORNING Biden heads to Europe to meet with leaders, NATO heads: © AP President Biden is overseas for a short, but jam-packed, round of meetings with European leaders and to attend a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Lithuania that is expected to focus heavily on the war in Ukraine. It will be the fourth NATO meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, a break from the usual once-a-year gatherings. The Hill’s Ellen Mitchell and Brad Dress break down five key things to watch for as NATO leaders meet in Vilnius. DON’T FORGET: Biden told CNN in an interview ahead of the summit that he doesn’t think it’s the right time “to bring Ukraine into the NATO family.” He said a peace agreement with Russia must be in place before Ukraine joins the alliance. “If the war is going on, then we’re all in war. We’re at war with Russia, if that were the case,” he said, adding there are “other qualifications that need to be met, including democratization.” Biden met with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak upon his arrival in London, then traveled to Windsor Castle to meet with King Charles III for the first time since the royal’s coronation. ➤ BIDEN’S DAY SO FAR: (All times Eastern) 6 a.m.: Biden met with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London.

8:05 a.m.: Biden met with King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

8:39 a.m.: Biden took part in a climate change meeting with the king and “philanthropists and investors.”

10:17 a.m.: Biden left London en route to Vilnius, Lithuania, for the NATO summit, where he’s expected to discuss the war in Ukraine with leaders from other countries. ➤ OTHER TRIP HIGHLIGHTS COMING UP: Biden will meet with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and other NATO leaders, and he’ll attend the North Atlantic Council meeting.



FBI chief set for GOP grilling: Lawmakers are back in Washington this week, and House Republicans aren't wasting any time turning to their next target: FBI Director Christopher Wray. House lawmakers will hold a hearing Wednesday with Wray, who has become a lightning rod for conservatives. When he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee, he will face some of his fiercest critics — including some who have discussed impeaching the director. Wray was appointed by former President Trump but has long been criticized by allies of the former president over his bureau's handling of various investigations. (The Hill) Warren: DOD office 'too cozy' with private firms: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is raising alarm over a Pentagon office charged with helping boost critical technology investment. Warren wrote to Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Heidi Shyu in a letter shared exclusively with The Hill stating that the Department of Defense’s Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) appears “too cozy” with private investment firms and lax on potential conflicts of interest. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who previously was a board member of the defense and aerospace contractor Raytheon, established the Office of Strategic Capital last year to ramp up private investments in national security technologies. Shyu has described the Office of Strategic Capital as “part of a broader administration-wide effort to ‘crowd-in’ private capital in areas where our efforts can boost our future security and prosperity.” From Warren’s letter: “While I understand that one of the objectives of OSC is to ‘improve the government’s relationship with the venture community,’ I am concerned that this is resulting in a conflation of interests that creates clear conflicts.” (The Hill) Dem hits ‘extreme right-wing amendments’ The top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee says he is worried about “extreme right-wing amendments” attached to and being offered up in the House version of the annual defense spending plan as lawmakers prepare to vote on the legislation later this month. As first reported by The Washington Post, Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) said he is concerned about GOP measures on “abortion, guns, the border, and social policy and equity issues.” “We’ll just have to wait and see what amendments are made in order when the bill is debated on the House floor,” the Armed Services ranking member said. “Depending on which amendments pass, I will make an evaluation on whether I support the final bill.” (The Hill) 🤬 In The White House Presidential potty mouth? Report says Biden goes off on aides: President Biden normally gives off a mild-mannered public persona, but a new report paints a more complicated presidential portrait — one with a strong temper. Axios reports that “some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast.” From the report: “The president’s admonitions include: ‘God dammit, how the f**k don’t you know this?!,’ ‘Don’t f**king bullsh*t me’ and ‘Get the f**k out of here!'” One source told Axios that Biden “hides his sharper edge to promote his folksy Uncle Joe image — which is why, when flashes of anger break through, it seems so out of public character.” (More from Axios) 🗳 Elections Hold up on 2024; here are the key races to watch in 2023: While all eyes are on the 2024 elections, several notable races are gearing up for later this year that could ultimately affect next year’s presidential election and others. Three states have gubernatorial elections this year, and several others have legislative elections coming up. The Hill’s Jared Gans breaks down the five key races to watch this year, including major contests in Louisiana, Kentucky and Mississippi. 👨‍⚖️ In Other News Report finds Clarence Thomas accepted more undisclosed gifts: A New York Times investigation has found that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted more pricy gifts and vacations than originally thought and gained access to wealthy individuals through his association with a Virginia-based nonprofit scholarship organization. Just months after Thomas joined the High Court in 1991, he was welcomed into the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans that’s primarily filled with wealthy conservatives. The group granted him access to wealthy friends who gifted Thomas with vacation retreats and VIP tickets to sporting events, as well as invited him to parties, according to The Times. (More) ➤ RELATED: Left-leaning advocacy coalition calls on Congress to investigate Supreme Court ethics: (The Hill) 🐥 Notable Tweets Western lawmakers: 'Thank a rancher': The Senate Western Caucus recently tweeted a plug for ranchers: "Ranchers have supported western states' economies and put food on the table for households across this country for generations. As the old saying goes — if you ate meat today, thank a rancher," the conference tweeted. ⏱ On Tap The House is out, and the Senate comes in at 3 p.m. President Biden is on a diplomatic trip to Europe, and Vice President Harris is in D.C. 2:30 p.m .: House Administration Committee meets in Atlanta to talk about elections confidence.

3 p.m.: The Senate will meet to vote on the nomination of Xochitl Torres Small for deputy agriculture secretary.

3:30 p.m.: House Ways and Means meets in Minnesota to discuss trade.