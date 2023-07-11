The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump’s GOP rivals look for ways to cut into his big lead

Republicans vying for their party’s presidential nomination have taken to insisting that the dynamics in the primary will shift in the coming months, even though former President Trump has held a firm polling lead, despite his mounting legal problems.

The Hill’s Brett Samuels has this update on how the GOP race is shaping up and why so many candidates are sticking in the race:

“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley have in recent days separately argued that it’s too soon to anoint Trump as the party’s 2024 nominee, more than one year before such a nominee becomes official. Candidates and some strategists have noted that the first debate has yet to happen, and that in past presidential cycles, the eventual nominee was often not leading in the polls at this point in the process.“

DeSantis has argued that any indication his campaign is losing steam is one built by a media narrative, and that he will pick up momentum as voters get more familiar with him.

Allies of former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott have also argued those candidates will see a polling bump when more voters get to know them.

Haley has similarly struggled to gain much of a foothold, despite being one of the first GOP candidates in the race and getting a head start on campaigning in early voting states. She’s been adamant that after Labor Day, numbers will reflect an increase in voter engagement and attention. More from Samuels here.