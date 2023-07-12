The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Defense bill faces complicated House path

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

TALK OF THE MORNING

Defense spending proposal faces rocky road in the House:

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is facing hurdles in the House — namely the culture war battles that some Republicans have been waging on hot-button topics including abortion, gender-affirming care, diversity programs and climate change.

GOP leaders are aiming to push the $886 billion Pentagon proposal through the House this week. However, the Republicans’ narrow majority in the chamber, coupled with the Democrats’ control of the Senate, have set up a particularly precarious path to passage.

What’s at risk: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) faces the prospect of far-right members of his own caucus holding up the military bill if they don’t get their way on some of these amendments, but he also risks alienating Democratic lawmakers whose support he’ll likely need for passage.

It’s personal: McCarthy also could face a challenge to his leadership post, after earlier this year caving to pressure to allow an easier ouster in order to secure the votes needed to win the speaker’s gavel in January.

It’s tricky: After a meeting that wrapped up shortly before midnight, the House Rules Committee adopted a structure for handling the bill on the floor. It buys a little bit of time to hash out some of the knotty issues.

What’s next?: The House is expected to take up some of the less contentious parts of the bill this afternoon with votes expected to start around 1:30 p.m. But, but, but … The Rules Committee is expected to come back with more amendments, including some of the divisive ones, likely later this week.

The Hill’s Emily Brooks has the latest on where things stand.

RELATED: The Hill’s Ellen Mitchell has broken down the key issues that have lawmakers split over the NDAA.

It's Wednesday, July 12. I'm Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

In Congress

FBI’s Wray faces Republican congressional critics:

FBI director Chrisopher Wray is back at the Capitol today — this time to face a grilling from House Judiciary Republicans who are trying to question what they see as politicization of the bureau.

Wray has defended his agency and rejected an idea floated by GOP lawmakers that the FBI has targeted conservatives.

“The work the men and women of the FBI do to protect the American people goes way beyond the one or two investigations that seem to capture all the headlines,” Wray said.

With the 2024 presidential campaign already getting into gear, Republicans have become fixated on the ongoing prosecution of former President Trump compared to the treatment of Hunter Biden — a comparison they say proves a bias against the Republican former president while giving a pass to the president’s troubled son.

That’s just one of the grievances they’ve already noted in the hearing, from social media influence to elections investigations to active cases related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. (The Hill)

📊 In the White House

Biden approval rating is holding firm – at a low point:

President Biden’s approval rating continues to hover around 40 percent — sticking to the lowest point in his presidency, according to a new poll.

According to the Reuters/Ipsos poll, Biden hit his lowest point in May 2022 with 36 percent. In both polls, respondents were asked whether they “approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president.”

The economy remains a priority for respondents, with 21 percent listing it as their top concern.

A Gallup poll last month similarly put Biden’s approval rating at about 43 percent. (The Hill)

MSNBC host scolds White House staff: ‘I don’t think they do a good job’

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski bashed White House aides for what she described as their incompetence in handling 80-year-old President Biden‘s public appearances.

“I think his staff needs to own his age. I’m going to be honest: I don’t think they do a good job helping out the president,” Brzezinski, a vocal supporter of the president, said on “Morning Joe.” “I’m just saying if you are managing a president’s schedule and a president getting on stage and off stage … and yes, he’s 80. You need to be there for him, and you need to make a pathway and you sure as hell better make sure he doesn’t fall on a sandbag. And I blame the staff for that.”

Brzezinski was referencing a series of missteps the president has made in recent months, including a tumble he took after speaking at the Air Force Academy when he tripped over a sandbag on the stage.

“You can’t have these video images of the president tripping or the president going the wrong way. It’s not going to work in this presidency because his age is going to be a factor … it makes me mad,” Brzezinski said. (The Hill)

🏃 2024

Trump’s No. 2? DeSantis isn’t interested:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose once-hot GOP presidential campaign has taken a lukewarm turn in recent weeks, says he would turn down the opportunity to be former President Trump’s vice-presidential running mate if offered the currently unfilled role.

“I’m not a No. 2 guy,” DeSantis said in a recent interview with a Wisconsin radio station.

There’s no indication that Trump has even been considering the prospect, and DeSantis and Trump have been in a heated feud over their campaigns.

Trump has a strong lead in the race, based on recent polls, but DeSantis has suggested he has room to gain supporters.

Trump’s prior vice president, Mike Pence, had a falling out with Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Pence has since launched his own 2024 presidential bid. (The Hill)

Biden campaign slams Michigan Republicans who endorsed Trump this week:

President Biden‘s reelection campaign has pushed back on the Michigan GOP delegation’s recent decision to endorse former President Trump in 2024, saying the lawmakers are not looking out for the needs of families in their state.

“Their message is clear: Loyalty to Donald Trump is more important than delivering for Michigan families,” campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said in a statement first provided to The Hill.

The endorsements came from all six members of Michigan’s Republican delegation in the House, all of whom Trump endorsed in last year’s midterm elections. Michigan is a key swing state that Biden won over Trump in the 2024 election.

“Michigan’s MAGA Republicans haven’t learned anything and are doubling down on the same extreme agenda that cost them the 2020 election, two governors races, and control of both state houses, and has left their state party literally brawling at committee meetings,” Munoz said in the blistering attack. (The Hill)

🧑‍⚖️ In other news

Heat is on the Supreme Court and justices’ ethics:

The Supreme Court is facing even more scrutiny over the appearance of lax ethics policies. This time, it’s the liberal justices prompting calls for stricter rules.

The Associated Press reported this week on the practice of some colleges encouraging their donors to attend justice’s events, setting up meetings between justices and elected officials and providing trips to alluring locales in exchange for minor teaching roles.

The report specifically points to Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s staff urging colleges to buy more of her books if she was traveling there.

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito palling around with billionaire friends and political donors on undisclosed trips first raised eyebrows with ProPublica reports earlier this year.

Senate Democrats are pushing a new Supreme Court ethics bill, but Republicans have pushed back after reports had largely focused on the court’s right-leaning flank. (The Hill)

Inflation increases cooling down

Consumer prices rose 3 percent annually in June, according to inflation data the Labor Department released today.

And while still an increase, it’s better than economists had expected and the lowest growth rate in two years, and 3 percent is better than the record-high 9 percent seen just a year ago. More here from The Hill.

