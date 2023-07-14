trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
12:30 Report

House passes military bill with controversial amendments aimed at abortion, LGBTQ, diversity policies

by Elizabeth Crisp - 07/14/23 12:39 PM ET
by Elizabeth Crisp - 07/14/23 12:39 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags abortion congress Defense Diversity gender-affirming house Kevin McCarthy LGBTQ military military spending bill NDAA

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More 12:30 Report News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  2. House passes defense bill in big win for McCarthy, House GOP
  3. Hunter Biden’s lawyer tells Trump posts are putting family in danger
  4. Trump blames Chris Christie for ‘mistake’ of nominating FBI director
  5. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  6. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  7. DeSantis faces potential make-or-break moment with first GOP debate
  8. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  9. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  10. Arizona Republican’s ‘colored people’ remark draws floor rebuke
  11. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  12. Senators to offer amendment to require government to make UFO records public
  13. GOP passes amendments that threaten to doom defense bill
  14. Freedom Caucus leaders signal support for defense bill
  15. GOP mulls retooling message as inflation rate plummets 
  16. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  17. Biden raised more than $72M in second quarter, doubling Trump’s haul
  18. Putin says ‘Wagner does not exist’ after meeting with Prigozhin, commanders
Load more