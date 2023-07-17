The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Southwest US faces ‘extremely dangerous’ heat wave

|
It’s seriously hot in here. Drink water, stay cool:
The National Weather Service says an “extremely dangerous heat wave” is hitting the Southwest this week, and it may spread to the east.
“Beginning Monday, dangerous heat will build in the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. again, with widespread heat index readings over 110 degrees through Friday, before refocusing in the Southwest and western U.S. next weekend and beyond,” the warning from the forecasters said.
The weather service warned that heat levels could break records across the Southwest.
It’s noted that, “Phoenix, in particular, is expected to reach its hottest week on record, by a 7-day average temperature. For the past two weeks, Phoenix reportedly has experienced temperatures above 110 degrees Fahrenheit each day.”
The National Weather Service warned that heat is the “leading weather-related killer” in the United States.
Read more here.
It’s Monday! (I know, I know.) I’m Elizabeth Crisp with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here.
GOP senators don’t appreciate that whole radical conservative populism thing:
Republican senators have told The Hill’s Alexander Bolton about how they’re not very happy about the conservative populism that seems to be taking over their party, with some “radical and threatening” positions that could cost them significant problems heading into the 2024 election cycle.
Bolton reports: “GOP senators are saying they’re being increasingly confronted by constituents who buy into discredited conspiracy theories such as the claim that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election or that federal agents incited the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.”
The GOP is trying to capture control of the Senate (and hold onto the House), while there is a presidential election on the ballot also. Bolton has more about the struggles with that here.
A message from our sponsor:
Manchin entertains third-party POTUS group, and everyone is exhausted:
If you missed it in the weekend crush, The Hill’s Al Weaver took a deep dive into what’s ahead for Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who has been giving Dems a bit of heartburn with his conservative positions.
The Money Quote: “Joe is America’s biggest political tease,” Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told Weaver.
How we got here: Manchin has been a thorn in the side for Senate Democrats who hold a razor-thin majority in the upper chamber — leveraging his priorities and forcing them to bow to his whims. Now he’s speaking at a “No Labels” conference in New Hampshire, sussing out a potential challenge to President Biden, former President Trump and the rest of the pageant of presidential contenders.
What does this mean?: Manchin has openly engaged in a flirtation with a third-party presidential run and is a featured guest for the upcoming No Labels summit. Does this mean a potential third-party presidential run? Unlikely, but we’ll see. Manchin rarely puts himself on the line when it comes down to it. (The Hill)
👀 DeSantis will chat with CNN’s Jake Tapper:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is trying to shore up his fledgling presidential campaign, has a face-to-face interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper in South Carolina that will air on Tuesday.
MEANWHILE… Former President Trump, the clear front-runner for GOP nomination, will join Fox News’ Sean Hannity for a pre-taped interview in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, also set to air Tuesday, to promote his candidacy.
This GOP race, with its super crowded field is getting exhausting…
➤ TRUMP’S THE STAR OF TPUSA, OF COURSE:
Former President Trump was super happy over his big win in Sunday’s Turning Point USA straw poll, calling the results a “blowout.”
“Just heard that I (WE!) won the big Turning Point Straw Poll in a BLOWOUT, getting 85.7% of the Vote,” Trump posted on his social media site Truth Social.
The Turning Point straw poll had Trump coming in at 85 percent support among attendees.
🔵 Biden team announces more hires as campaign ramps up:
Cedric Richmond, the former Democratic congressman from Louisiana who left the White House in May, has been announced as the Biden campaign’s new campaign co-chair.
Richmond previously served as director of the White House Office of Public Engagement after spending a decade in Congress, ending in 2021.
Other picks announced by Biden’s reelection campaign:
Rufus Gifford, a former ambassador to Denmark, will serve as the campaign’s finance chair.
Chris Korge, national finance chairman for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), will serve as finance chair of the Biden Victory Fund — a joint fundraising committee for Biden’s campaign, the DNC and state Democratic parties.
Read more here from The Hill’s Alex Gangitano.
Lineup shakeup at Fox News:
News news at Fox News: It’s a new day for Fox News prime time’s weeknight lineup heading into the GOP’s presidential primary elections.
Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld are taking on time slots, but longtime host Sean Hannity will hold his 9 p.m. post.
The Hill’s Dominick Mastrangelo has the details here.
All’s quiet on the West Wing front:
After the POTUS took his European trek and a vaca at Camp David, President Biden has nothing on his schedule. The White House press briefing is at 3 p.m. (Watch here).
The House convened at noon, and the Senate has the day off. President Biden is in D.C. after a trip to Camp David for the weekend. He got back around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday but didn’t speak to reporters. Vice President Harris doesn’t have anything on her public schedule, but she’s likely in D.C.
- 4 p.m.: House Rules Committee will meet to talk about aviation and schools.
-
7:15 p.m. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to a private dinner at Blair House, the stunning home that serves as the president’s official guest house, located just across the street from the White House.
(Fun fact: Vice President Harris briefly lived at Blair House before moving into the official veep house at the Observatory because of renovations.)
All times Eastern.
|
A message from our sponsor:
-
2 p.m.: Secretary of State Antony Blinken will have a press briefing. (Watch here)
-
3 p.m.: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing. (Watch here)
Today is National Peach Ice Cream Day! Not a lot of people know this, but if I’m at an eatery that has peach ice cream — that’s what I’m getting. No doubt.
It isn’t available everywhere, so if you want to try your hand at making your own, check out this historic recipe with a weird presidential connection and pre-Civil War link. The author is literally buried in Arlington Cemetery. More importantly in this case: It’s a solid recipe! Find it here.