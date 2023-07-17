The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Southwest US faces ‘extremely dangerous’ heat wave

The National Weather Service says an “extremely dangerous heat wave” is hitting the Southwest this week, and it may spread to the east.

“Beginning Monday, dangerous heat will build in the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. again, with widespread heat index readings over 110 degrees through Friday, before refocusing in the Southwest and western U.S. next weekend and beyond,” the warning from the forecasters said.

The weather service warned that heat levels could break records across the Southwest.

It’s noted that, “Phoenix, in particular, is expected to reach its hottest week on record, by a 7-day average temperature. For the past two weeks, Phoenix reportedly has experienced temperatures above 110 degrees Fahrenheit each day.”

The National Weather Service warned that heat is the “leading weather-related killer” in the United States.

