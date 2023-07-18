The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump told he’s target in Jan. 6 probe

Trump braces for charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol attack:
What a morning! Former President Trump says he’s been alerted that he is a target of the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 investigation. The false election claims spurred Trump supporters to storm the Capitol, sending lawmakers and Vice President Pence into hiding for safety.
Trump said he received a “target letter” Sunday night, but he only disclosed it this morning.
“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment,” he wrote on his Truth Social site, created after he was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6 attack.
Trump noted that such a target letter is likely a sign he could soon face charges. It’s unclear what charges Trump could face. (The Hill)
➤ ANOTHER BIG STORY THIS MORNING:
An American soldier has been detained in North Korea after allegedly crossing the border from South Korea without authorization, according to U.S. officials.
Officials haven’t disclosed how or why the unnamed soldier passed the heavily guarded border. The U.S. citizen was apparently on a tour of the region.
U.S. officials seem to be working with North Korean officials to resolve the issue, according to a tweet from NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer.
“US OFFICIAL to @NewsNation: ‘A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour willfully and without authorization crossed the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident,'” Meyer wrote. (The Hill)
It's Tuesday, July 18!
It’s appropriations season! Here are 5 spending battles to keep your eye on:
Hashing out the federal spending plan is never an easy task for Congress to navigate. It’s a bit of a headache again this year, as the clock ticks toward the September deadline.
The Hill’s Aris Folley reports: “Congressional negotiators are working quickly to move billions of dollars in federal funding, but debates are raging over a wide range of prickly issues.”
What’s happening: Congress has 12 appropriations bills to pass. When the House works out its plan, then the Senate gets to work trying to hash out their differences. The deadline is at the end of September — or there is a government shutdown or a temporary spending fix.
Keep in mind: The Republicans control the House, while the Democrats have a hold on the Senate. However: both are super narrow majorities. There is little wiggle room.
Sink or swim?: From Ukraine support to abortion policies (and the long-simmering fight over the new FBI headquarters location), Foley lays out five spending battles to watch as things heat up.
Alabama redistricting battle rolls on, after SCOTUS ordered state to add more representation of Black people:
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the state’s congressional map isn’t fair. But Alabama Republicans are rejecting the order to create a second majority-Black district there.
Fast facts: About 27 percent of Alabama’s population is Black, but only one out of the state’s seven Congressional districts is drawn to have Black residents comprise the majority.
The High Court ruled in a 5-4 decision that the state needs to redo its map because the current one likely violates the Voting Rights Act and disenfranchises Black voters.
With a deadline looming Friday, Republican lawmakers in the state have put forth a plan that would increase the percentage of Black voters in the 2nd Congressional District, currently held by Republican Rep. Barry Moore, from about 30 percent to nearly 42.5 percent. That still wouldn’t meet the court’s order. (The Hill)
How are Alabamans responding to Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s military standoff? (The Hill)
Where do people need student loan forgiveness? It may surprise you:
The White House has sussed out who would benefit the most from student debt relief efforts. And two major GOP states made the top three.
Texas, California and Florida have the most borrowers eligible for the student loan forgiveness that Biden has been fighting for (despite being shot down in court and vilified by his GOP critics).
The Biden administration announced a plan last week for $39 billion to forgive student loans for 804,000 borrowers who have made payments for 20 or 25 years.
By the numbers:
- In Texas: 63,730 borrowers have been approved for relief coming out at nearly $3.1 billion.
- In Florida: 56,930 borrowers have been approved for more than $3 billion.
- In California, 61,890 borrowers are eligible for nearly $3 billion to clear their debt.
More from The Hill.
DeSantis, who? Other Republicans hoping to topple the Florida governor:
Can Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fend off former President Trump in the fight for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination? How about the other seemingly endless candidates entering the race?
The former congressman and two-term governor’s campaign has turned stagnant, as he’s struggled to build his backing in early polls, prompting questions, notably: “If not DeSantis, who?” The Hill’s Niall Stanage summarizes.
Stanage breaks down the five other Republicans to watch in the race, if DeSantis continues to flounder.
DeSantis files for South Carolina primary. (The Hill)
There’s still time! No one has won the Powerball yet, as jackpot hits $1B:
The Powerball lottery jackpot is nearing $1 billion after no winning ticket was claimed for Monday’s drawing.
The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing would be the third-highest ever at $900 million, but it will keep growing if no one wins.
Lottery officials said three people who bought tickets in Arkansas, Georgia and Texas won $2 million apiece after matching five numbers and the Power Play.
If you play, just know what you’re up against…
The Hill’s partners at Nexstar report:
“The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.” (The Hill)
Celebrations fit for an Angel in Baltimore:
Check out the Angel Reese Court in Baltimore. The LSU women’s basketball team tweeted a photo of the star player unveiling the site in her hometown this week — part of a big celebration of the basketball star.
Reese, named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Final Four and 2023 Breakthrough Athlete of the Year at the ESPY Awards, will get a chance to show off her skills in another sport when she gets the ceremonial first pitch at the Baltimore Orioles game tonight against the L.A. Dodgers.
AND she’s set to get Baltimore’s “Key to the City” today.
I scream, you scream; let’s have some ice cream:
“Good” cream, eggs, sugar…
You, too, can make Thomas Jefferson‘s ice cream from his recipe. The Presidential Trivia account shared the simple formula, in Jefferson’s handwriting, via Twitter.
The House came in at 10 a.m., and the Senate convenes at 3 p.m. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C.
10 a.m.: President Biden received the Presidential Daily Briefing.
1:10 p.m.: Vice President Harris will meet with state attorneys general to discuss the fentanyl epidemic.
1:15 p.m.: Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with President Isaac Herzog of Israel at the White House. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to join. (Note: Biden also has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House for an event that is TBD.)
4:30 p.m.: Blinken will have his own meeting with Herzog.
5 p.m.: Biden will meet with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi,
Pope Francis’ peace envoy, to discuss the war in Ukraine.
All times Eastern.
Here are the Congressional committee hearings happening today.
Heads up: The Naval Air Force Atlantic will conduct a flyover of the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery about 9 a.m. Friday.
