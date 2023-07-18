The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump told he’s target in Jan. 6 probe

What a morning! Former President Trump says he’s been alerted that he is a target of the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 investigation. The false election claims spurred Trump supporters to storm the Capitol, sending lawmakers and Vice President Pence into hiding for safety.

Trump said he received a “target letter” Sunday night, but he only disclosed it this morning.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment,” he wrote on his Truth Social site, created after he was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6 attack.

Trump noted that such a target letter is likely a sign he could soon face charges. It’s unclear what charges Trump could face. (The Hill)