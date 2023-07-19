The Hill’s 12:30 Report — As heat wave grips globe, what are GOP hopefuls’ climate positions?

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here

TALK OF THE MORNING

SO HOT in here…

We are having a record heat wave — a clear sign of how climate change is rapidly affecting our lives.

From crucial outdoor workers to the tourists traveling to new sites, people are facing the potentially deadly impact across the world.

But as we head into the 2024 presidential cycle, what are major GOP candidates saying about the effects of climate change?

The Hill’s Zack Budryk reports: “None of the 11 major candidates for president is offering significant warnings about the issue … most of the candidates are putting more of an emphasis on drilling for oil and natural gas than on taking steps to control emissions.”

Budryk breaks down the positions, from former President Trump’s plans to aggressively push domestic fossil fuel production to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s efforts to minimize climate change as an issue, even as his state faces record heat levels.

It’s Wednesday, July 19. I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here. Send me your tips: ecrisp@thehill.com and follow me on Twitter @elizabethcrisp.

In Congress

Let’s not talk about Trump… GOP senators hold back on defending Trump:

Former President Trump’s possible indictment connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and his attempts to hold onto the White House, despite losing the 2020 election to President Biden, has faced a tepid response from lawmakers.

The Hill’s Alexander Bolton reports: “Some GOP lawmakers rushed to Trump’s defense, but many Republicans in the Senate held back from defending the former president, who has been accused of stoking the Jan. 6 mob and who waited before calling on protesters to disperse.”

Some senators want more SCOTUS scrutiny … But others say, ‘Not so fast!’:

The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced a bill that would require the Supreme Court to adopt a new code of ethics after recent reports suggested lax policies under the current ethics policies. The Judiciary vote came split along party lines.

But, but, but … Despite questions raised about justices on both sides of the bench, this is unlikely to go much further. Republicans have resisted calls to rein in the life-time appointed justices on accepting unreported trips and other friendly perks. (The Hill)

Head of House GOP panel says they’ll release a spending plan by late September:

House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) says the committee is working to release its long-awaited budget plan before its late September deadline.

“I will not let a fiscal year go by without having our budget that our committee has worked hard on, and that we have worked with every member, every faction, every caucus of our conference, to get to a good place,” Arrington told reporters.

The fiscal year ends Sept. 30…

“[O]ur country desperately needs a fiscally responsible plan to and a path to balance because the current fiscal path is unsustainable, and our debt is going to implode on this country,” Arrington said.

More from The Hill.

🏡 In the White House

Kerry’s heading home, but there isn’t a climate agreement with China:

President Biden’s Climate Czar John Kerry is ending his trip to China without commitments to reduce emissions.

“We came here to break new ground which we think is important at this stage and it is clear that we are going to need a little more work to be able to complete that task,” he said during a press conference earlier today.

🏃 2024

DeSantis sits down with CNN’s Tapper … did it go OK?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seeking the GOP presidential nomination in next year’s election cycle but has faced several campaign setbacks, told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he thinks things will improve as the race moves forward.

Worth noting: As the primaries near, more candidates are hopping into the race, which further shakes up the race to defeat President Biden’s bid for a second term.

🙄 In other news

A quarter of adults are estranged from a parent:

At least a quarter of young adults in the U.S. are estranged from one or both parents or have recently been. It could signal a significant societal shift from traditional family bonds.

“I think it relates to this new desire to have healthy relationships,” Rin Reczek, a sociology professor at Ohio State University and lead author of the study, told The Hill’s Daniel de Visé. “There might be some cultural shifts around people being allowed to choose who is in your family. And that can include not choosing to have the person who raised you be in your family.”

More on this fascinating topic here from The Hill. (The Hill)

🐥 Notable tweets

MTG’s comments on Biden make it into new campaign ad (NOT in the way she wanted):

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the bombastic Georgia Republican who has cozied up to former President Trump and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), is the unexpected star of a new ad for President Biden’s reelection campaign.

In the ad, Greene accuses Biden of “attempting to complete programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, labor unions … And he still is working on it.” Worth a watch here.

A little humor for the House:

GOP Majority Whip Tom Emmer (Minn.) had a funny reaction to a tweet showing a photo of him with his arms crossed.

“This is my happy face,” he tweeted over the pic.

⏱ On tap

The House came in at 9 a.m. but quickly took a break, and the Senate came in at 9:45 a.m. President Biden and Vice President Harris are both in D.C.

All times Eastern.

Check out today’s committee hearings here.

📺 What to watch

🌭 In lighter news

Hot diggity dog: It is National Hot Dog Day!

You know how to celebrate it, but if you’re looking for inspiration, I always go for a Chicago dog. (And preferably at the ballpark… catching a game…). I’m also a fan of Lucky Dogs (NOLA-represent!). But I’m open to D.C. suggestions, so send them my way!

And because you made it this far, check out this seal embracing all of our hump day vibes.