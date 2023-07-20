The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Democrats lambast RFK Jr. at hearing

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

–> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING

RFK Jr. faces grilling from Dems:

He may be a part of a celebrated Democratic dynasty, but Democratic lawmakers didn’t take it easy on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a hearing this morning.

Democrats on the newly formed House Judiciary panel reviewing the “weaponization” of the federal government blasted Kennedy as he testified at a hearing on censorship, tech companies and free speech.

Kennedy is currently running as a long-shot candidate challenging President Biden for the White House, once occupied by his famous uncle, John F. Kennedy.

Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands), who is the ranking member of the subcommittee, immediately ran through a list of some of Kennedy’s controversial conspiracy theory-laden claims about the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines, including “that COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people, [and] the people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese” and implying that Jews during Nazi Germany had more freedoms than unvaccinated people during the pandemic.

Plaskett further challenged Republicans over their reasons for inviting Kennedy to testify in a congressional hearing, arguing that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) “affirmatively chose” to provide a public platform for Kennedy’s “hateful, evidence-free rhetoric.”

“They intentionally chose to elevate this rhetoric to give these harmful dangerous views a platform in the halls of the United States Congress. That’s endorsing that speech. That’s not just supporting free speech. They have co-signed on idiotic bigoted messaging,” Plaskett said.

More join in the criticism: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the Florida Democrat who previously led the DNC, suggested the hearing should take place behind closed doors because “Mr. Kennedy has repeatedly made despicable antisemitic and anti-Asian comments” in what she said was a violation of a rule against testimony that would tend to defame or degrade. But the GOP-controlled panel rejected her motion.

RFK Jr. says the accusations are merely attempts to silence him.

The Hill’s Julia Mueller has more on what took place in the hearing.

It's Thursday, July 20. I'm Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

In Congress

The truth is out there … Lawmakers say they want us to hear it:

A House Oversight Committee hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena next week will focus on transparency, a bipartisan group of lawmakers have revealed.

The committee hearing, spearheaded by Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), will investigate the increase in UFO sightings and their impact on national security.

Here’s what’s up: Burchett has said the lack of information from the federal government on the subject, during both Republican and Democratic administrations, has eroded public trust. More on the plans here.

2024

GOP senators think a Manchin bid would help Trump, hurt Biden:

Some Republicans are hoping Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who has already proven to be a thorn in the Democrats’ side with his centrist positions on key policy issues, will launch a third-party presidential bid because they think it would help the GOP’s chances of ousting President Biden.

Senators told The Hill they think a Manchin run would likely pull votes from Biden and boost former President Trump in the general election if he wins the GOP presidential nomination.

Democratic senators agree with this view and are now stepping up their criticism of No Labels, a bipartisan political group that is hatching a plan to raise $70 million to put a third-party candidate on the ballot in all 50 states for the 2024 race.

Manchin took part in a No Labels-sponsored town hall in New Hampshire on Monday.

“My guess is [Manchin] is probably moderate to liberal on social issues, maybe a little more fiscally conservative than many Democrats. Are there some Democrats who would go for that? Maybe — and the fact that he is a Democrat maybe pulls more [voters],” said Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican who mounted his own presidential campaign in 2016 but faltered amid Trump’s shocking political rise.

View from the other side: “I think it’s dangerous because whether they mean to or not, it could help the reelection of Donald Trump, which would be a disaster for our country,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) said.

More from The Hill here.

Christie takes a shot at DeSantis, slipping in Trump attack:

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is blasting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling his Republican rival for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination a “rumormonger” after DeSantis suggested the FBI might interfere with his campaign.

“Look, we don’t make our country better by continuing to rumormonger things,” Christie said in a CNN interview.

Aside from the unconfirmed complaints about possible Justice Department threats to his campaign, DeSantis has also criticized the DOJ’s ongoing investigations into former President Trump.

Key quote from Christie: “No one’s above the law,” Christie said. “And the fact is that what’s damaging to the country — and I think this is where Ron is getting it wrong — is Donald Trump’s conduct. Everybody was complaining about the last indictment, a number of people in my party. But you can’t complain about the indictment and not acknowledge the conduct, where you lie to your lawyers, where you show around classified documents regarding our intelligence activities, our military activities.” (The Hill)

In other news

Family: Military officer detained in North Korea was distressed before crossing border:

The U.S. Army private now being held in North Korea after he ran into the country had been arrested earlier this week and charged with assault in South Korea. His family is now saying that he may have felt overwhelmed by the legal trouble.

Travis King, 23, the first American detained in North Korea in five years, was on a visit to the South Korean border on a civilian tour, not a military mission, though he is an active-duty member of the military.

“I can’t see him doing that intentionally if he was in his right mind,” his grandfather, Carl Gates, told The Associated Press of King crossing the border into North Korea. “Travis is a good guy. He wouldn’t do nothing to hurt nobody. And I can’t see him trying to hurt himself.”

Family members also said that King has been grieving his 7-year-old cousin, who died in February.

The State Department says it has reached out to North Korean officials but hasn’t heard back on King’s situation. (The Hill)

Notable tweets

It’s hot … any way you wanna say it:

My friends at Louisiana Public Broadcasting have a piping hot message to share: “Ca fait chaud,” LPB tweeted. That’s the fancy French way to say that it’s too hot. To learn how to pronounce it so you can show off to your friends, check out this tweet for help.

Pence is a Dunkin’ guy:

Former vice president and current 2024 presidential candidate Mike Pence is a big fan of Dunkin’ Donuts, he recently disclosed to Fox News in New Hampshire as he campaigns for the GOP nomination.

“One look at me. You can tell I’m a fan of Dunkin’ Donuts. And it’s not just the coffee,” Pence said. Check out the video here.

On tap

The House came in at 9 a.m., and the Senate convened at 10 a.m. President Biden is on a quick trip to Philadelphia, and Vice President Harris is in Indianapolis.

10:20 a.m.: President Biden headed out from the White House en route to Pennsylvania.

headed out from the White House en route to Pennsylvania. 11:35 a.m.: Biden arrived in Philadelphia.

Biden arrived in Philadelphia. 12:05 p.m.: Biden set out on a tour of Philly Shipyard.

Biden set out on a tour of Philly Shipyard. 2:15 p.m.: Biden leaves Philadelphia to head back to D.C.

Biden leaves Philadelphia to head back to D.C. 3:30 p.m.: Biden’s scheduled to be back at the White House.

All times Eastern.

Here’s the full schedule of today’s Congressional committee meetings.

What to watch

9 a.m.: The House Judiciary’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government began a hearing this morning. Per the GOP-controlled committee, the goal is to “examine the federal government’s role in censoring Americans, the Missouri v. Biden case and Big Tech’s collusion with out-of-control government agencies to silence speech.”



A guest witness: Long-shot Democratic presidential candidate and political legacy Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been embraced by Republicans despite his controversial takes on vaccinations, COVID-19 and other conspiracy theories as he aims to topple President Biden (You can catch the show — or replay — here)

1 p.m.: President Biden will pump up his “Bidenomics” agenda in crucial swing state Pennsylvania as he seeks reelection. (Watch here)

will pump up his “Bidenomics” agenda in crucial swing state Pennsylvania as he seeks reelection. (Watch here)

In lighter news

Don’t be a sucker, but you should definitely enjoy one today. It’s National Lollipop Day! The sweet treat’s origins are a bit convoluted, but it has some roots in Connecticut.

Fun fact: The most popular flavor is supposedly cherry.

And because you made it this far, check out this pup’s big win.