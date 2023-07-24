The Hill’s 12:30 Report — What to do? McCarthy faces no-win situation on Trump

House Republicans are facing a showdown over a proposal to expunge former President Trump‘s two impeachments — putting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in a tricky position.

Moderate Republicans, especially those in districts that President Biden won in the 2020 race against Trump, are already signaling they won’t vote for expungement if it’s brought to the floor. Such opposition is virtually guaranteed to sink the plan.

But conservative Republicans, especially Trump’s top allies, are pressing for a chamber vote anyway.

That means McCarthy, who has tried to stay in the former president’s good graces, has a decision to make: Bring a losing battle to the floor, or avoid another sign of splintering within his caucus.

The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Mychael Schnell report: “If he doesn’t stage the vote, he risks the ire of Trump and his allies. If he does, the measures would be shot down, validating Trump’s impeachments just as his legal troubles are piling up.”

Trump was twice impeached while in office by a then-Democratic House majority.

But an impeachment expungement has never happened, and it could be for good reason: Critics argue it’s essentially meaningless because the impeachments can’t be reversed, and the then-GOP controlled Senate never convicted Trump, anyway.

Key quote: “There’s no procedure for expunging an impeachment,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a former constitutional law professor who led Trump’s second impeachment. “It’s completely meaningless.”

