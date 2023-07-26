The Hill’s 12:30 Report — House witness ‘absolutely’ believes government in possession of UFOs

A House Oversight panel held a bombshell hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena — commonly known as UFOs — and what the federal government has known and covered up.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been pushing for more information.

They heard from witnesses that include whistleblower David Grusch, a former Air Force intelligence officer who has accused the government of withholding information related to UFOs.

“This is an issue of government transparency,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), who pushed for a public hearing. “We’re not bringing little green man or flying saucers into the hearing.

“We’re just going to get to the facts. We’re going to uncover the cover up,” he added.

Grusch said he “absolutely” believes the U.S. government is in possession of UAPs.

“Absolutely, based on interviewing over 40 witnesses over four years,” he told lawmakers.

Former Navy pilot David Fravor told Congress about his experience in 2004 as part of a squadron that witnessed a UAP drop from 80,000 feet down toward the surface of the ocean.

“I’m not like a UFO fanatic — that’s not me. But I will tell you that what we saw with four sets of eyes over a five minute period, still, there’s nothing we have nothing close to it,” Fravor said. “It’s just an incredible technology.”

More from The Hill.