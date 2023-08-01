The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump indictment watch

12:30 REPORT TALK OF THE MORNING Trump Jan. 6 indictment decision looms: © Greg Nash Former President Trump could be indicted in a third criminal case as soon as this afternoon, as a federal grand jury meets behind closed doors in D.C. There have been many signs that suggest an indictment is imminent, and Trump himself predicted that it could come “any day now.” “I assume that an Indictment from Deranged Jack Smith and his highly partisan gang of Thugs, pertaining to my ‘PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY Speech, will be coming out any day now, as yet another attempt to cover up all the bad news about bribes, payoffs, and extortion, coming from the Biden ‘camp.’ This seems to be the way they do it. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday. Which case is this?: The case stems from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and Trump’s efforts to block the transition of power after he lost the 2020 election. Trump, who is seeking the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination, has said nothing in the Constitution would prevent him from running as president once again, even if he faces criminal charges. The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld breaks it all down Watch: The Hill has live updates here. There’s one legal victory for Trump: A Pennsylvania state judge has ruled that an election worker cannot sue Trump over statements he made rejecting the 2020 election results while he was in office because the statements are protected by presidential immunity. (The Hill) ➤ LEGAL COSTS: Trump’s political operation is facing a cash crunch even as he out-raises his GOP rivals, according to new campaign finance filings. The culprit: Mounting legal fees as the cases facing the former president continue to pile up. (The Hill) ➤ WHAT THE GOP BASE IS SAYING: An increasing number of Republicans believe Trump has committed “serious” federal crimes, according to a new poll. (The Hill) It’s Tuesday, Aug. 1. I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here. Send me your tips: ecrisp@thehill.com and follow me on Twitter @elizabethcrisp. 🔴 In Congress Trump pounds GOP senators: Step up or face election challenge: Former President Trump has a warning for Senate Republicans: Back investigations into President Biden‘s finances or face primary challengers next year. Since the GOP took control of the House, conservatives in the chamber have stepped up their efforts to investigate Biden and his family. But Democrats hold a majority in the Senate, severely limiting the actions Republicans can take in the upper chamber to satisfy Trump’s demands. The Hill’s Alexander Bolton reports: “Senate GOP aides and strategists argue they can’t do much because they don’t have the power to issue subpoenas as the Senate’s minority party.” Ron Bonjean, a GOP strategist and former Senate leadership aide, told The Hill that “Trump’s call will look to a number of Senate Republicans like a way for Trump to distract people from the investigations into his own activities.” But, but, but: Bonjean also said it isn’t likely to be effective. Keep in mind, Trump’s record is a bit spotty when backing candidates against incumbents. “A good number of Senate Republicans take a more measured approach usually. They don’t knee-jerk to pressure,” Bonjean said. (The Hill) Cruz critics use Cancun trip in latest attack:

The Lose Cruz PAC, which is dedicated to defeating Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) as he runs for reelection, has rolled out its first attack ad against the senator on Tuesday, reminding voters of the time Cruz jetted off to Mexico as his state faced severe winter weather in 2021. Millions of people were without power amid the storm, the “Find Your Beach” digital ad campaign notes. An image: Facing backlash at the time, Cruz cut his trip short and returned to The Lone Star State. The new ad shows a Cruz look-a-like sitting on a beach, listening to unfavorable coverage about his jaunt south of the border. Cruz, who launched an unsuccessful bid for the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2016, has become a prime target for Democrats, who hope to oust him next year even though no Democrat has won a statewide race in Texas in three decades. (The Hill) Tiffany won’t challenge Baldwin in Wisconsin Senate race: Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) has decided not to run against Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) next year — becoming the second Republican to decide against a run and dealing a potential blow to the GOP in a key swing state. “After talking with my family, I have decided to run for reelection in Wisconsin’s Seventh District. While Tammy Baldwin is vulnerable due to her record as a rubber stamp for President Biden, I can make the greatest impact continuing to serve the great people of Wisconsin in the House of Representatives,” Tiffany said in a statement. (The Hill) 🇺🇸 In the White House Harris takes charge while Biden’s away: President Biden is in Delaware for a week-long vacation, giving Vice President Harris a chance to be the face of the White House. A one-on-one interview with ABC News, welcoming a foreign leader, trips to Florida and Wisconsin to tout the administration and remarks on the monthly jobs report — all very presidential duties — are on Harris’s plate this week. The Hill’s Brett Samuels writes: “The vice president’s full schedule at a time when Biden is off the radar reflects her growing profile heading into campaign season and is coinciding with an effort to establish herself as a future leader of the Democratic Party.” One former Harris aide told The Hill that the increased visibility is good for the vice president as she works to build rapport with Democratic voters, donors and leaders in key swing states heading into 2024 (and for her future political aspirations beyond that). “If I were her, I’d want to have a visible role heading into the election sending my ire at Republicans who are saying and doing insane things,” the former aide said. Read more here. 🏃 2024 Biden, Trump deadlocked in hypothetical match-up in new poll: A new poll suggests President Biden and former President Trump are deadlocked in a hypothetical rematch if both are on the presidential ballot next year. The New York Times/Siena College poll found that 43 percent of registered voters said they would support Biden, while another 43 percent said they would back Trump. Both are on track to win their respective party’s nominations, with Trump holding a firm lead despite a crowded field of challengers. (The Hill) 🚨 In other news N.C. man charged with felony after hitting migrants with SUV: A North Carolina man who struck six migrant workers with his car in a Walmart parking lot and fled the scene has been charged with a felony hit-and-run charge after turning himself into police, but he says the whole thing was an accident. Police had posted images of the black SUV that hit the workers, seeking tips and other information leading to an arrest. The incident set off fears of a targeted attack like a deadly Texas collision just four months ago. But Daniel Gonzalez, who surrendered himself at the Lincolnton Police Department on Monday evening with several family members in tow, reportedly said it was not intentional. Gonzalez’s family said he contacted them after the incident and said he had “hit the gas by accident” and “panicked and left the scene.” Six migrant workers were injured and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Police had initially said the incident appeared to be an “intentional assault.” According to the Lincolnton Police Department, Gonzalez is cooperating with detectives and has received a $50,000 bond. (The Hill) 🐥 Notable tweets Grassley gives update on corn crop: Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has the latest #CornWatch update. Grassley gives update on corn crop: Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has the latest #CornWatch update. In a video posted on X, the platform formerly known on Twitter, Grassley detailed where corn growth stands on his family farm this year and what to expect. "This is the very beginning of an ear of corn," he said, explaining that the farm has had about six or seven fewer inches of rain than at this time last year.

On the radar: GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will take part in a live NewsNation town hall on Aug. 14. It will be the 37-year-old biotech entrepreneur's first news network-hosted town hall.

Today is the start of National Wellness Month! Find some time for self-care and recharge your batteries for the end of summer. Even small acts each day can make a world of difference.