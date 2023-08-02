The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump indicted again: The aftermath

Maybe you’ve heard? The former president has been federally indicted on criminal charges related to efforts to reject his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

It didn’t come as a surprise: Former President Trump, himself, acknowledged he was expecting an indictment after a monthslong investigation into his role to try to overturn the 2020 election and how it contributed to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack from his supporters on the Capitol.

It’s the third case in which Trump faces federal charges, following allegations he mishandled classified documents by taking boxes from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago resort after leaving office (and possibly showed them off to individuals not authorized to see classified documents), as well as a case out of New York over his alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress, in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.