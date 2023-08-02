The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump indicted again: The aftermath

|
Another day, another indictment:
Maybe you’ve heard? The former president has been federally indicted on criminal charges related to efforts to reject his loss in the 2020 presidential election.
It didn’t come as a surprise: Former President Trump, himself, acknowledged he was expecting an indictment after a monthslong investigation into his role to try to overturn the 2020 election and how it contributed to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack from his supporters on the Capitol.
It’s the third case in which Trump faces federal charges, following allegations he mishandled classified documents by taking boxes from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago resort after leaving office (and possibly showed them off to individuals not authorized to see classified documents), as well as a case out of New York over his alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress, in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.
Trump has been accused of “obstructing a bedrock function of the US government — the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.”
The Hill’s Niall Stanage has the “5 takeaways from Trump’s indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 election” here for you.
Trump took to his platform Truth Social to address his latest indictment in an all-caps rant:
“THIS UNPRECEDENTED INDICTMENT OF A FORMER (HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL!) PRESIDENT, & THE LEADING CANDIDATE, BY FAR, IN BOTH THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTION, HAS AWOKEN THE WORLD TO THE CORRUPTION, SCANDAL, & FAILURE THAT HAS TAKEN PLACE IN THE UNITED STATES FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS.”
The indictment against Trump lists six unindicted co-conspirators. Who are they? (The Hill)
Former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff says Trump wasn’t right to try to overturn the 2020 election, but he wouldn’t go so far to say whether the former president deserves to be criminally indicted. And Pence, now a 2024 presidential rival against his one-time running mate, likely felt the same, the aide, Marc Short, indicated. More on what Short is saying.
It's Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Sorry, Coach, no Space Command HQ for you:
Sen. Tommy Tuberville‘s (R-Ala.) holdup of some 300 military appointees is reaching a boiling point, as the Biden administration has decided to forego a Trump-promised move of the Space Command from Colorado to Alabama.
Technically …The administration is saying it’s a logistics thing and not meant to be a retaliation against Tuberville.
But let’s be real: In D.C., it’s all about connections and working the room. Tuberville has not won any favors from the administration as he’s railed against Biden and blockaded despite the pleas of military families.
The Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Al Weaver report more here.
Pause the Trump talk for a minute … ’24 rival Scott is heading for the border:
Sen. Tim Scott, the GOP presidential long shot, is heading south … Way more south than his state of South Carolina.
Scott plans to visit the U.S. southern border Friday to talk about border security and immigration issues in Yuma, Ariz.
It will be Scott’s first visit to the border as a 2024 GOP candidate.
“If you don’t control your back door at your house, it’s not your house. If you don’t control your southern border, it might not be our country,” Scott said in a statement. “That’s why on my first day as Commander-in-Chief, the strongest nation on Earth will stop retreating from our own southern border.” (The Hill)
It’s getting hot in here – still:
Is it hot in here or is it just me?: If ever a meme could be more prescient, it’s the infamous “this is fine” illustration featuring a cartoon dog sitting in a burning room.
Climate change made July hotter for 4 out of 5 people in the world, according to a new study.
The study estimates that more than 80 percent of people experienced hotter temperatures in July than they would have without the impacts of climate change. (The Hill)
Biden date night — ‘Oppenheimer’ and a moonlight beach walk:
The Hill’s Alex Gangitano was tasked with following along on a Biden date night of a movie and moonlight stroll as the first couple is on vacay in Rehoboth Beach, Del. (truly, the epitome of the glamorous life of a White House pool reporter!)
“The Bidens ended their date night with a beach walk on a very nice evening in Rehoboth,” Gangitano tweeted. She also noted that Biden said the movie “Oppenheimer” was “compelling.”
The House and Senate are gone through August. President Biden is on vacation in Delaware, and Vice President Harris is in D.C.
1:15 p.m.: State Department spokesman Matthew Miller will have a regular briefing with reporters.
1:50 p.m.: Vice President Harris will meet with Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai at the White House.
All times Eastern.
