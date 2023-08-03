The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Devon Archer testimony released

Ex-Hunter Biden associate’s 141-page testimony transcript released
The GOP-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Thursday released a 141-page transcript of its closed-door interview with Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden.
Members of both parties have squabbled in recent days over whether the testimony ultimately supports or disproves the idea that President Biden was involved in his son’s business efforts, which House Republicans claim are part of broader improper financial dealings they accuse the Biden family of engaging in.
That sparring continued Thursday, with Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) pointing to Archer’s claim in the interview that Ukrainian energy company Burisma — which he and Hunter Biden sat on the board of — “would have gone out of business if it didn’t have the brand attached to it.”
“Once again, Committee Republicans’ priority investigation into President Biden has failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the panel, fired back in a statement.
Lawmakers said after the Monday interview, which lasted more than five hours, that Archer had testified Hunter Biden sometimes put his father on speakerphone with foreign business partners when he was serving as vice president.
In the interview, Archer discussed Hunter Biden selling the “illusion of access” to his father.
Democrats and the White House have maintained the testimony shows the former Hunter Biden associate never heard of President Biden discussing business with his son.
The Hill’s Mychael Schnell has more here.
Former President Trump is heading to court — again — as he is arraigned in his latest federal case over efforts to thwart the 2020 presidential election.
Trump will have his first court appearance on federal charges related to the 2020 election investigation this afternoon.
Special counsel Jack Smith unveiled the four-count indictment earlier this week, laying out a case alleging Trump was behind an effort to illegally challenge the election outcome.
Follow The Hill for live updates.
Lawmaker life isn’t all ‘recess’:
Congress is off for the August recess, but that doesn’t mean that it’s all R&R for lawmakers.
Freshman Rep. Dale Strong (R-Ala.) found himself helping administer CPR to a jogger who was having a cardiac arrest episode back home this week.
NBC’s Huntsville, Ala., affiliate WAFF reports that Strong, a volunteer with Monrovia Fire & Rescue, heard a call about Virginia police officer Kyle Brown suffering from a medical episode and took his gear to the scene.
Strong, who has been an EMT, volunteer firefighter and 911 dispatcher for three decades, even had a Lucas CPR machine on him, which he used on Brown. (The Hill)
Poll finds Biden’s team not doing so hot, ethics-wise:
Americans rate the ethics of the Biden administration more negatively than positively, with only 42 percent of people giving it a positive rating, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.
The 42 percent ethics score is just above the 37- and 38-percent scores given to former President Trump’s top officials during his administration
The poll, which is the first ethics assessment of the Biden administration, found that 34 percent of Americans find the Biden officials’ ethics standards good, and 37 percent find them poor. For Democrats, 84 percent rated the Biden administrations’ ethics as excellent or good, and only 6 percent of Republicans said the same.
President Biden’s overall approval rating has held at a steady-but-low figure of around 40 percent, according to recent polling.
The Hill’s Alex Gangitano has more.
DeSantis, Harris battling it out over slavery curriculum:
The clash between Vice President Harris and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is heating up over education standards for teaching slavery, giving the vice president a hot-button topic to take on during the campaign and an enemy No. 1 in the GOP primary.
Harris decried the curriculum as “ridiculous” in an ABC News interview and said “extremists” are trying to “push propaganda” on students. The vice president also said at an event in Orlando, Fla., earlier this week that “there is no roundtable, no lecture, no invitation we will accept to debate an undeniable fact: There were no redeeming qualities of slavery.”
DeSantis accused the administration of spreading misinformation about the new curriculum and invited Harris in a Monday letter to Tallahassee to discuss them: “Given your grave concern (which, I must assume, is sincere) about what you think our standards say, I am officially inviting you back down to Florida to discuss our African American History standards.”
Florida recently changed the state’s education curriculum regarding how students learn about slavery, saying teaching on race must be “objective” and not “indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view.” One part requires instruction on “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”
The Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Julia Mueller have more here.
Pence sees dollars in ‘too honest’ dig:
Former Vice President Mike Pence’s 2024 campaign is seeing dollar signs over the latest federal indictment against former Trump — new merch drop.
New Pence campaign T-shirts and hats read “Too honest” in a nod to a quote from the 45-page indictment against Trump over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump had pressured Pence to reject the election results before Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The indictment highlights a Jan. 1, 2021, call during which Trump went after Pence. When Pence said he couldn’t reject the votes, Trump reportedly replied, “You’re too honest.”
The former vice president is running against Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination but polling in the single digits and facing a strong wave of Trump supporters.
It’s on — DeSantis vs. Newsom:
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday evening that he’s ready to debate California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).
“Absolutely. I’m game, let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where,” DeSantis said.
Newsom challenged DeSantis to debate last September after the GOP governor chartered two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.
The pair have since sparred over migrants sent to Newsom’s home state as well as residents leaving California for The Sunshine State.
Newsom agreed to a debate in June, with Hannity moderating the event.
“DeSantis should put up or shut up. Anything else is just games,” a Newsom spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill.
Lizzo pushes back on ‘outrageous’ claims in lawsuit:
Lizzo has responded to what she calls “outrageous” allegations from three former dancers who accused her of creating a hostile work environment.
The singer said in a lengthy statement that she is “not the villain that people and the media” have portrayed her to be since the lawsuit from the former dancers was filed earlier this week.
“With passion comes hard work and high standards,” the 35-year-old “2 Be Loved” singer said. “Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”
The dancers alleged in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that they were “exposed to an overtly sexual atmosphere that permeated their workplace” while on a concert tour with Lizzo.
Read more from The Hill’s Judy Kurtz.
Iowa guard heading to the border
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) has decided to use her state’s coronavirus aid money to send National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.
More than 100 Iowa Guardsmen are being deployed to Texas today. (The Hill)
As former President Trump is set to be arraigned in The District today, one D.C. restaurant is taking advantage of the situation and offering what they call a “Trump arraignment special.”
Sticky Fingers Diner in NE D.C. is selling a $12 slushy and cupcake combo, which patrons can enjoy in the diner while watching live coverage of the arraignment.
