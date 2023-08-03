The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Devon Archer testimony released

The GOP-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Thursday released a 141-page transcript of its closed-door interview with Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden.

Members of both parties have squabbled in recent days over whether the testimony ultimately supports or disproves the idea that President Biden was involved in his son’s business efforts, which House Republicans claim are part of broader improper financial dealings they accuse the Biden family of engaging in.

That sparring continued Thursday, with Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) pointing to Archer’s claim in the interview that Ukrainian energy company Burisma — which he and Hunter Biden sat on the board of — “would have gone out of business if it didn’t have the brand attached to it.”

“Once again, Committee Republicans’ priority investigation into President Biden has failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the panel, fired back in a statement.

Lawmakers said after the Monday interview, which lasted more than five hours, that Archer had testified Hunter Biden sometimes put his father on speakerphone with foreign business partners when he was serving as vice president.

In the interview, Archer discussed Hunter Biden selling the “illusion of access” to his father.

Democrats and the White House have maintained the testimony shows the former Hunter Biden associate never heard of President Biden discussing business with his son.

The Hill’s Mychael Schnell has more here.