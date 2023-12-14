The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Negotiators open door for pre-Christmas Ukraine deal

“Negotiators are sounding increasingly upbeat about the progress they’re making toward a border deal that would unlock aid for Ukraine before lawmakers leave for Christmas — even as they didn’t report any solutions Wednesday to the most difficult issues they face,” reports The Hill’s Al Weaver.

What changed?: White House officials met with Senate leaders and negotiators in the Capitol Wednesday evening.

The real question in the Senate: The Senate is scheduled to leave this week for the holidays. But if negotiators are close to a deal, will the Senate stay in session next week to continue talks?

What about the House?: The House is also expected to leave at the end of this week. But if there’s a deal, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said he would consider bringing members back.