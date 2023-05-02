The Hill’s 12:30 Report: 29 days to go — default looms as Biden, McCarthy agree to meet

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

TALK OF THE MORNING

Raise the roof — Debt ceiling talks are happening, maybe … :

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are going to meet next week — a sign from both sides that the debt ceiling impasse might finally be thawing as the government teeters toward what would be a historic default that would send ripples through the world economy.

McCarthy has insisted that the narrow GOP majority in the House needs to couple an increase in the debt limit with cuts to federal spending. Biden wants a clean debt bill, with the potential to negotiate spending plans down the road.

As the officials say they will meet at the White House next week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says June 1 is the drop-dead date for the federal government to get its finances in order.

In a letter to lawmakers, Yellen said the U.S. won’t be able to pay all of its outstanding obligations after that date.

The Treasury has been resorting to so-called extraordinary measures to keep paying its bills after Congress failed to lift the debt ceiling earlier this year.

Read more here.

It's Tuesday, May 2.

Breaking news

Biden sends troops to border ahead of Title 42 expiration:

President Biden is sending 1,500 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of the expiration of Title 42 in anticipation of a surge of migrants after the COVID-19 health emergency expires.

The Trump-era policy that allowed for easier expulsion of migrants will expire May 11.

The service members are reportedly expected to be deployed to the border for up to 90 days. (The Hill)

In Congress

Democrats prep for battle to replace Cardin in rare open Maryland Senate race:

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) is retiring, opening a possible battle royal for Democrats vying for a coveted secure seat in the upper chamber.

Cardin, 79, on Monday announced that he won’t seek a fourth term after serving 36 years in Congress — first in the House and then in the Senate.

Three possible candidates have emerged as the top Democratic contenders to replace Cardin: Reps. David Trone and Jamie Raskin and Prince George’s County executive Angela Alsobrooks.

“Let the races begin,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) told The Hill when asked how tough the election could be. “We’ll see.” (The Hill)

✋ In the White House

Muslim mayor in New Jersey says he was turned away from White House Eid celebration:

A New Jersey mayor who is Muslim said he was disinvited from the White House’s annual Eid al-Fitr celebration this week.

Prospect Park Mayor Mohamed Khairullah, who has been in office for nearly two decades, was reportedly on his way to the White House when he received notice that the Secret Service rejected his security clearance.

“It’s disappointing and it’s shocking that this continues to happen under our Constitution which provides that everyone is innocent unless proven guilty,” Khairullah told NorthJersey.com. “I honestly don’t know what my charge, if you want to put it that way, is at this point, to be treated in such a manner.”

The Secret Service confirmed his rejection but hasn’t given any details about the decision.

“While we regret any inconvenience this may have caused, the mayor was not allowed to enter the White House complex this evening,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. (The Hill)

🏃 2024

Trump to take part in CNN townhall — his first sit down with the network in years:

Former President Trump is set to take part in a CNN town hall event in New Hampshire next week.

Trump, who is making his third run for president after losing the 2020 race, has not done a town hall-style interview in more than two years, after his last with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.

The event, which will take place at Saint Anselm College, will be moderated by CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins and air at 9 p.m. on May 10. (The Hill)

😔 In other news

Loneliness is an epidemic, surgeon general says:

Loneliness poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions, U.S. surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy says, declaring a public health epidemic partially brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We now know that loneliness is a common feeling that many people experience. It’s like hunger or thirst. It’s a feeling the body sends us when something we need for survival is missing,” Murthy told The Associated Press in an interview after releasing an 81-page report on the issue. “Millions of people in America are struggling in the shadows, and that’s not right. That’s why I issued this advisory to pull back the curtain on a struggle that too many people are experiencing.”

The loneliness epidemic is hitting young people especially hard. (The Associated Press)

Hollywood strikes

Hollywood writers are on strike, fighting for better pay and protesting issues they face amid the industry’s shifting landscape in an era where streaming content has usurped the traditional television model.

The Writers Guild of America leaders voted unanimously to call for a strike, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday. Picketing is expected to start this afternoon.

It’s unclear what it will mean for television shows, but several talk show hosts have expressed solidarity for the strike. Prepare for some reruns until the issue is resolved. (The Hill)

⏱ On tap

The House is out today, and the Senate comes in at 10 a.m. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C.

10 a.m.: The Senate Judiciary Committee began a hearing on Supreme Court ethical standards following reports of possible ethics concerns for justices.

The Senate Judiciary Committee began a hearing on Supreme Court ethical standards following reports of possible ethics concerns for justices. 1 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierr e briefs reporters.

White House press secretary e briefs reporters. 2:30 p.m.: The Senate Intelligence Committee meets behind closed doors.

See today’s full committee schedule here.

All times Eastern.

