trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Newsletters

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: 29 days to go — default looms as Biden, McCarthy agree to meet

by Elizabeth Crisp - 05/02/23 12:30 PM ET
by Elizabeth Crisp - 05/02/23 12:30 PM ET
President Biden pats Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on the back
Greg Nash
President Biden pats Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on the back as Biden arrives for the Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023.

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw 

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9 

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* 

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. 

TALK OF THE MORNING 

Raise the roof — Debt ceiling talks are happening, maybe … : 

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are going to meet next week — a sign from both sides that the debt ceiling impasse might finally be thawing as the government teeters toward what would be a historic default that would send ripples through the world economy. 

McCarthy has insisted that the narrow GOP majority in the House needs to couple an increase in the debt limit with cuts to federal spending. Biden wants a clean debt bill, with the potential to negotiate spending plans down the road. 

As the officials say they will meet at the White House next week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says June 1 is the drop-dead date for the federal government to get its finances in order. 

In a letter to lawmakers, Yellen said the U.S. won’t be able to pay all of its outstanding obligations after that date. 

The Treasury has been resorting to so-called extraordinary measures to keep paying its bills after Congress failed to lift the debt ceiling earlier this year. 

Read more here

It’s Tuesday, May 2. I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here. Send me your tips, add me to your media list and share your funny animal videos: ecrisp@thehill.com and follow me on Twitter @elizabethcrisp.

Breaking news 

Biden sends troops to border ahead of Title 42 expiration: 

President Biden is sending 1,500 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of the expiration of Title 42 in anticipation of a surge of migrants after the COVID-19 health emergency expires.

The Trump-era policy that allowed for easier expulsion of migrants will expire May 11.

The service members are reportedly expected to be deployed to the border for up to 90 days. (The Hill

In Congress 

Democrats prep for battle to replace Cardin in rare open Maryland Senate race: 

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) is retiring, opening a possible battle royal for Democrats vying for a coveted secure seat in the upper chamber.  

Cardin, 79, on Monday announced that he won’t seek a fourth term after serving 36 years in Congress — first in the House and then in the Senate.  

Three possible candidates have emerged as the top Democratic contenders to replace Cardin: Reps. David Trone and Jamie Raskin and Prince George’s County executive Angela Alsobrooks

“Let the races begin,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) told The Hill when asked how tough the election could be. “We’ll see.” (The Hill

✋ In the White House 

Muslim mayor in New Jersey says he was turned away from White House Eid celebration: 

A New Jersey mayor who is Muslim said he was disinvited from the White House’s annual Eid al-Fitr celebration this week. 

Prospect Park Mayor Mohamed Khairullah, who has been in office for nearly two decades, was reportedly on his way to the White House when he received notice that the Secret Service rejected his security clearance. 

“It’s disappointing and it’s shocking that this continues to happen under our Constitution which provides that everyone is innocent unless proven guilty,” Khairullah told NorthJersey.com. “I honestly don’t know what my charge, if you want to put it that way, is at this point, to be treated in such a manner.” 

The Secret Service confirmed his rejection but hasn’t given any details about the decision. 

“While we regret any inconvenience this may have caused, the mayor was not allowed to enter the White House complex this evening,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. (The Hill

🏃 2024 

Trump to take part in CNN townhall — his first sit down with the network in years: 

Former President Trump is set to take part in a CNN town hall event in New Hampshire next week. 

Trump, who is making his third run for president after losing the 2020 race, has not done a town hall-style interview in more than two years, after his last with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie

The event, which will take place at Saint Anselm College, will be moderated by CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins and air at 9 p.m. on May 10. (The Hill

😔 In other news 

Loneliness is an epidemic, surgeon general says: 

Loneliness poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions, U.S. surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy says, declaring a public health epidemic partially brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. 

“We now know that loneliness is a common feeling that many people experience. It’s like hunger or thirst. It’s a feeling the body sends us when something we need for survival is missing,” Murthy told The Associated Press in an interview after releasing an 81-page report on the issue. “Millions of people in America are struggling in the shadows, and that’s not right. That’s why I issued this advisory to pull back the curtain on a struggle that too many people are experiencing.” 

The loneliness epidemic is hitting young people especially hard. (The Associated Press

Hollywood strikes 

Hollywood writers are on strike, fighting for better pay and protesting issues they face amid the industry’s shifting landscape in an era where streaming content has usurped the traditional television model. 

The Writers Guild of America leaders voted unanimously to call for a strike, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday. Picketing is expected to start this afternoon. 

It’s unclear what it will mean for television shows, but several talk show hosts have expressed solidarity for the strike. Prepare for some reruns until the issue is resolved. (The Hill

🐥 Notable tweets 

The ~other~ side of the floor chart: 

We see a lot of the fronts of floor charts, but C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman caught the rare glimpse of the back of one positioned behind Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) this week. Take a peek at the notes here

King Charles III’s military career in photos: 

This weekend is officially the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III, but the Royal Air Force took a look back at his military career with this throwback tweet and podcast ahead of the big event. 

On tap 

The House is out today, and the Senate comes in at 10 a.m. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C. 

  • 10 a.m.: The Senate Judiciary Committee began a hearing on Supreme Court ethical standards following reports of possible ethics concerns for justices.  
  • 1 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. 
  • 2:30 p.m.: The Senate Intelligence Committee meets behind closed doors. 

See today’s full committee schedule here

All times Eastern.

🎏 In lighter news 

Today is National Tuna Day! Celebrate sustainability efforts or enjoy some sushi. No judgment here. 

And because you made it this far, check out this video of a baby gray whale out for a swim with its mom.

Tags 12:30 Report 2024 Chris Van Hollen debt ceiling Debt limit default economy Janet Yellen Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy President Biden Vivek Murthy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Newsletters News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  2. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  3. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  4. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  5. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
  6. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  7. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  8. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  9. Abbott retracts claim that Texas shooting victims were all illegal immigrants
  10. Human brains show larger-than-life activity at moment of death 
  11. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Feinstein to resign
  12. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  13. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  14. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  15. Biden to send 1,500 troops to border ahead of expected migrant surge
  16. The latest stench in the Supreme Court
  17. 7 bodies found during search for missing teens in Oklahoma
  18. Al Franken blasts Supreme Court: It’s ‘illegitimate’
Load more

Video

See all Video