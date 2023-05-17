Democrats seek to force vote on debt limit

“I am hopeful that a real pathway exists to find an acceptable, bipartisan resolution that prevents a default,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) wrote in a letter to caucus members on Wednesday.

“However, given the impending June 1 deadline and urgency of the moment, it is important that all legislative options be pursued in the event that no agreement is reached,” Jeffries said, calling it “imperative” that members “make every effort to sign the discharge petition today.”

Democrats introduced a discharge petition on early Wednesday as part of the effort. The procedural resolution would allow Democrats to force a vote on an increase to the debt limit despite opposition from Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

But to succeed, all Democrats and at least five GOP members would need to join the effort — a tall task for Democrats as Republicans lock arms behind the Speaker in negotiations with the White House.

The move arrives as Democrats in both chambers have raised worries over what concessions a final deal between President Biden and the House GOP could entail.

Democrats are particuarly wary about new work requirements for federal assistance programs.

The same day, the Congressional Black Caucus issued a statement coming out in strong opposition against GOP-backed proposals to beef up work requirements for certain programs, including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and Medicaid.

“It’s a recipe for expanding racial and gender disparities, which seems to be their modus operandi,” the caucus said.

“Speaker McCarthy’s default on America will have catastrophic economic impacts on mortgage rates and jobs and will harm the strong economic recovery that has dropped Black unemployment to the lowest rate in recent history.”

