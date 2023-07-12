Washington ramps up AI attention

Vice President Harris met with civil rights and consumer protection advocates Wednesday for a discussion on AI risks.

Topics ranged from risks posed to vulnerable Americans, such as seniors targeted by AI-generated scams, to potential discrimination by AI tools used during job hiring processes.

The meeting’s attendees included Center for Democracy and Technology CEO Alexandra Reeve Givens, UnidosUS President and CEO Janet Murguia, AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins and AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler.

“We have a sense of urgency that we get in front of this issue in terms of understanding the implications so that we can work as a community of folks — private sector, public sector, nonprofits, government — to do what is in the best interest of the health and safety and well-being of the people of our country,” Harris said ahead of the meeting.

The meeting came one day after the Senate held its first classified briefing on AI, featuring top intelligence and defense officials.

Senators left the briefing with increased concerns posed by AI and no clear battle lines on a legislative plans to regulate the industry.

“AI has this extraordinary potential to make our lives better,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) before pausing.

“If it doesn’t kill us first,” he added.

Read more about Harris’s meeting and the Senate briefing in full reports at TheHill.com.