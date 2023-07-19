Senate begins defense policy bill debate

The Senate must reconcile its fiscal year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with the House’s by the end of September before moving the bill to President Biden’s desk for signature.

But the gap appears to be wide between the two chambers.

The version that passed the House Friday included dozens of hot-button amendments restricting abortion access for troops, Pentagon diversity programs and medical care for transgender service members.

The amendments made the bill unpalatable to Democrats, and the traditionally bipartisan legislation squeaked through in an almost party-line vote.

The Senate’s rules mean its version will be less partisan, but Republicans are still expected to try to slip in some of the same conservative measures during floor debate.

The Senate bill made it through its first hurdle when it passed a procedural vote Tuesday evening 72-25. Twenty-two of the “nay” votes were by Republicans.

And senators on Wednesday began to insert a package of 51 uncontroversial amendments to the NDAA — including 21 Republican, 21 Democratic and nine bipartisan amendments. The upper chamber kicked off those amendment votes on Wednesday afternoon.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will attempt to hammer out an agreement for votes on more controversial proposals, a process that will largely happen behind closed doors.

Sen. Roger Wicker (Miss.), the top Republican on the chamber’s Armed Services Committee, added that there are a “number of burden-sharing votes” that Republican senators are hopeful to win amendment votes for as part of the NDAA process.

“Clearly, there are some Ukraine votes that may or may not win majorities, but members deserve to be heard on them,” Wicker said.

One topic likely to come up, however, is the fight over the Pentagon’s policy to reimburse travel costs for service members who cross state lines to seek abortions. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) since March has held up hundreds of military promotions — including numerous top roles such as Marine Corps commandant — to force a reversal on the policy.

While Republicans don’t have the 60 votes needed to undo the policy using the NDAA, the GOP may still push for a vote.

Read more on the bill’s process at TheHill.com.