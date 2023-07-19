trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Newsletters

Senate begins defense policy bill debate

by Ellen Mitchell - 07/19/23 7:15 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 07/19/23 7:15 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags Chuck Schumer Chuck Schumer Joe Biden military promotions and nominations Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell NDAA Roger Wicker Senate Tommy Tuberville Tommy Tuberville

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Newsletters News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  2. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  3. Gaetz says he’ll offer bill to defund Jack Smith investigations of Trump
  4. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  5. Greene displays sexual images of Hunter Biden at IRS whistleblower hearing
  6. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  7. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  8. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  9. Greene stirs Hunter Biden controversy as parties battle at IRS whistleblower ...
  10. One quarter of adult children estranged from a parent
  11. GOP strategists say Trump’s rising legal problems could kneecap him against ...
  12. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  13. GOP senators hold back on defending Trump as he faces new indictment 
  14. Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS ...
  15. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  16. McCarthy defends Trump: ‘I don’t see how he could be found criminally ...
  17. Noem ‘shocked’ over attempts to ‘cancel’ Jason Aldean, his song and ...
  18. Putin humiliated with ‘deep fractures’ in Russia’s military: British spy ...
Load more