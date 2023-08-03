The Hill’s Evening Report — Trump pleads not guilty in 2020 case

Former President Trump was arraigned Thursday for a third time since April and pled not guilty for the third time to the charges against him. Tuesday’s indictment is the first related to events surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

The proceeding took place at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in D.C., not far from the Capitol, where Trump supporters rioted on Jan. 6, 2021 as lawmakers certified the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump repeated “stolen election” rhetoric Thursday, posting to Truth Social that he was being “arrested for having challenged a corrupt, rigged, & stolen election” and saying in all capital letters, “It is a great honor, because I am being arrested for you.”

The Justice Department‘s indictment said Trump “had a right, like every American, to speak publicly about the election and even to claim, falsely, that there had been outcome-determinative fraud during the election and that he had won.” But it alleges Trump “pursued unlawful means of discounting legitimate votes and subverting the election results.”

The indictment included four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld was among the handful of reporters in the courtroom.

Follow The Hill’s live blog here for updates.