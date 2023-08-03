The Hill’s Evening Report — Trump pleads not guilty in 2020 case

{date(‘EEEE, MMMM d’,time(“now”))}
Trump pleads not guilty in third arraignment
Former President Trump was arraigned Thursday for a third time since April and pled not guilty for the third time to the charges against him. Tuesday’s indictment is the first related to events surrounding the 2020 presidential election.
The proceeding took place at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in D.C., not far from the Capitol, where Trump supporters rioted on Jan. 6, 2021 as lawmakers certified the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Trump repeated “stolen election” rhetoric Thursday, posting to Truth Social that he was being “arrested for having challenged a corrupt, rigged, & stolen election” and saying in all capital letters, “It is a great honor, because I am being arrested for you.”
The Justice Department‘s indictment said Trump “had a right, like every American, to speak publicly about the election and even to claim, falsely, that there had been outcome-determinative fraud during the election and that he had won.” But it alleges Trump “pursued unlawful means of discounting legitimate votes and subverting the election results.”
The indictment included four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.
The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld was among the handful of reporters in the courtroom.
Marines will continue guarding the U.S. embassy in Niger amid a partial evacuation of non-emergency embassy personnel, according to the State Department.
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) released the transcript of the panel’s closed-door interview with Devon Archer, Hunter Biden‘s former business associate, after lawmakers provided conflicting takeaways for the investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings. Learn more here.
Saudi Arabia is extending its oil production cut of one million barrels per day into a third month.
Pence gets more than 7,000 donations since indictment
Former Vice President Mike Pence‘s presidential campaign said it’s received more than 7,400 donations since former President Trump‘s latest indictment.
That could help Pence in his push to meet the first GOP presidential debate’s eligibility criteria of 40,000 donors. The debate is set to air on Fox News Aug. 23.
Pence was mentioned in the Tuesday indictment, part of which reads, “After it became public on the afternoon of January 6 that the Vice President would not fraudulently alter the election results, a large and angry crowd– including many individuals whom the Defendant deceived into believing the Vice President could and might change the election results— violently attacked the Capitol and halted the proceeding.”
The Pence campaign is also selling T-shirts and hats that read “Too honest,” words Trump used, according to the indictment, to criticize Pence during a Jan. 1., 2021 call when he informed the former president there was no constitutional basis for the vice president to reject electoral votes.
Expelled Tennessee lawmakers in special election Thursday
A special election in Tennessee today will decide whether two expelled lawmakers can permanently retake their state House seats.
State Reps. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) and Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) were expelled in April after participating in a gun violence protest on the House floor. They were reinstated by local officials pending the special election.
Jones, who faces Republican Laura Nelson, discussed the race in the context of the former president’s legal battles:
“The Tennessee Republican Party sent out negative mailers to my district calling me a ‘lawbreaker,’ but now the leading Republican presidential candidate faces three indictments and 78 felony charges. Awkward,” Jones posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
National Parks entry free on Friday
Entry into national parks will be free on Friday, the three-year anniversary of the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act. This is one of five fee-free days in 2023.
Ukraine taking the war to Russia with drone attacks
The Hill’s Brad Dress looks at the increasing use of drones inside Russian territory as the war with Ukraine drags on: “Kyiv has not claimed credit for many of the attacks. But it appears to be hoping that targeted strikes will confuse and divide Russia as Ukraine presses its counteroffensive against Moscow’s invading forces.” Read the full report here.
“Is Threads unraveling already?” — Andrew Selepak, Ph.D., a social media professor in the Department of Media Production, Management, and Technology at the University of Florida who researches media psychology and pop culture. (Read here)
“Will ‘Oppenheimer’ change our views on nuclear weapons?” — Tara D. Sonenshine, the Edward R. Murrow Professor of Public Diplomacy at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. (Read here)
20 days until the first GOP presidential primary debate.
460 days until the presidential election.
8:30 a.m.: The Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to realease its Employment Situation report for July.
