Democrats go after GOP ‘woke-waste’ attacks

Among some of the items that fell under the “woke-waste” category in a recent list unveiled by Republicans on the House Budget Committee: $750,000 for “Transgender and Gender nonconforming and Intersex (TGI) immigrant women” in California, $1.2 million for “LGBTQIA+ Pride Centers” and $3.6 million to expand a hiking trail named after Michelle Obama in Georgia.

Republicans behind the effort have panned the investments as a misuse of funds, while Democrats have pounced on the attacks, leveling allegations of bigotry against the other side.

“I think they cut the line pretty close to — maybe cross the line — when it comes to trying to disguise racism with something else,” said Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.), who serves on the House Budget Committee. “I think that’s what it is.”

“It’s very exemplary of their approach, which is a blend of cutting support to working-class families while also lacing in bigotry and racism,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) also said, arguing the other side’s goal is “to distract from the actual economic impact, negative economic impact, that they’re having on working families.”

The push comes as Republicans have faced difficulty in finding possible cuts to unify behind amid a party-wide push to leverage the nation’s debt limit as a bargaining chip to secure fiscal reform in spending talks with Democrats.

In recent weeks, the party has seen some internal rifts over proposals to scrutinize dollars for the Pentagon and to reform entitlement programs. But there has been some agreement to target “woke” spending.

