trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business & Economy

Republicans defend Starbucks at tense hearing

by Sylvan Lane, Aris Folley and Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 03/29/23 7:03 PM ET
by Sylvan Lane, Aris Folley and Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 03/29/23 7:03 PM ET
{beacon}
Tags Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders Bill Cassidy Bill Cassidy Chris Murphy Chris Murphy Education Howard Schultz howard schultz Labor and Pensions Mitt Romney Mitt Romney Roger Marshall Roger Marshall Senate Health starbucks

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business & Economy News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  2. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  3. WATCH: Lawmakers get in shouting match outside House floor over gun control
  4. ‘I just think you’re wrong’: Democrats, Schultz tangle in Starbucks ...
  5. Christie ups profile with acerbic attacks on Trump
  6. Trump praises Manhattan grand jury a week after predicted arrest
  7. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
  8. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  9. Zelensky invites China’s Xi to visit Ukraine
  10. Trump appeals order directing Meadows, other aides to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  11. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  12. Arizona governor’s press secretary resigns after tweet suggesting violence
  13. Senate votes to end COVID-19 national emergency
  14. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  15. Rand Paul plans to block Josh Hawley bill to ban TikTok
  16. Florida Democrat slams Greene on school shootings, book bans: ‘Dead kids ...
  17. Wisconsin state senate candidate says he ‘certainly would ...
  18. Texas Republican threatens to vote 'no' on debt ceiling if GOP brings up ...
Load more

Video

See all Video