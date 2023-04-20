Key provisions of GOP’s debt limit bill

Here are just a few of the proposals that made the cut:

Budget caps

The bill seeks to impose limits on the government funding hashed out by lawmakers annually as part of the appropriations process.





The measure would revert funding for fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2022 levels and limit spending growth to 1 percent annually over the next decade.

Student loans

Republicans are using the debt limit bill to try to roll back several Biden administration actions on student loans, including the ongoing loan repayment pause and a sweeping plan to provide widespread forgiveness.





The bill also targets an income-driven repayment plan rolled out by the Education Department earlier this year that could lower the cost of monthly bills.

Work requirements

The bill would beef up work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (previously known as food stamps) for those between 50 and 56 years old, and includes work requirements for Medicaid.





There are also changes proposed to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

As it stands, the bill faces long odds in the upper chamber, where Democrats have thrown cold water on the plan.

“They want to talk about future spending. This is about paying debts that have already been incurred. This is about defaulting one word: Default. And the full faith and credit of the United States,” Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) told The Hill Thursday.

“I thought it was important to make sure that didn’t happen when Donald Trump was president. And I think it’s important to make sure it doesn’t happen now,” he said.

We have a skimmable list of what’s in the bill in the full report at TheHill.com.