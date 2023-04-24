McCarthy faces critical test with vote on debt limit bill

The House Rules Committee is scheduled to consider the legislation on Tuesday before teeing up a full chamber vote shortly after.

“We will hold a vote this week, and we will pass it, and we will send it to the Senate,” Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

The legislation — dubbed the Limit, Save, Grow Act — would cap government funding hashed by lawmakers annually as part of the appropriations process at fiscal year 2022 levels, a move Democrats warn could amount to steep cuts to popular programs.

The measure would also limit spending growth to 1 percent annually over the next decade, with a slew of other proposals aimed at curbing spending, including rolling back several Biden administration actions on student loans and beefing up work requirements for government assistance programs.

While the partisan package faces slim chances in the Democratic-led Senate, it’s unclear whether it stands on solid footing in the House GOP conference.

House Republicans remain confident the bill will pass in the lower chamber this week, but some members have been reluctant to sign onto the plan amid concerns it goes too far — or not far enough in certain areas.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) told Politico on Monday that lawmakers would not be making changes to the bill, despite resistance from some within the party.

The Hill’s Mychael Schnell has more here.