Democrats’ secret debt limit plan

The bid involves a discharge petition, a procedure that would allow Democrats to try to force floor action on legislation supported by a majority of House lawmakers, despite opposition from Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

“A dangerous default is not an option,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) wrote in a letter to Democrats on Tuesday. “Making sure that America pays its bills – and not the extreme ransom note demanded by Republicans – is the only responsible course of action.”

However, the plan faces tough chances of success, as Democrats would need the support of a handful of Republicans to back it.

“They’re not going to get any Republicans,” Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), head of the House Freedom Caucus, said Tuesday. “We already passed our bill.”

Moderate Republicans have also thrown cold water on the push.

“We have a system of government that requires negotiations. Jeffries’ my way or the highway fails America, especially in divided government. We need grownups to come to the table and govern,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) told The Hill.

Looking ahead, President Biden is expected to meet next week with McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), along with Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), on the debt limit.

The meeting will mark the first sit-down between Biden and McCarthy since February and comes after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced this week that the country might not be able to pay its bills after June 1, raising the threat of a default.

The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Mychael Schnell have more here.