Senate GOP waives off Trump default threat

Trump drew attention earlier this week when he downplayed the threat of a federal default — an outcome economists warn could roil financial markets — if Democrats don’t give into GOP spending demands.

“If they don’t give you massive cuts, you’re going to have to do a default. And I don’t believe they’re going to do a default because I think the Democrats will absolutely cave because you don’t want to have that happen,” Trump said Wednesday during a CNN town hall.

“But it’s better than what we’re doing right now because we’re spending money like drunken sailors,” the former president continued.

Republicans in the Senate dismissed the comments.

“I don’t think anybody suggesting that ‘we have to do a default’ is wise policy, wise strategy for this country,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), adding that Trump “certainly doesn’t impact” her view.

“Right now, the talks are going on with the top four and of course the White House, and now the staffs. What we want to do is encourage that every step of the way.”

Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.) said “most people recognize we need to strike a deal here,” while doubting the impact the comments would have in the conference.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), an adviser to the Senate GOP leadership team, also said “nobody thinks default is a good idea. Nobody.”

