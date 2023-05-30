McCarthy faces potential threat to Speakership over debt limit deal

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) signaled his support for a motion to oust McCarthy as Speaker over the debt limit deal during a press conference on Tuesday, telling reporters: “I think it’s got to be done.”

He’s the first Republican to publicly indicate support for the move, but there has been more chatter around the idea since the deal was announced over the weekend.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) said in an interview with “Meet The Press” on Tuesday that he raised the prospect during a call held between members of the House Freedom Caucus recently.

“What I said was that Speaker McCarthy had promised spending limits at the 2022 level. This deal calls for spending limits above the 2022 level,” Buck said.

“And I was asking my colleagues in the House Freedom Caucus, whether they were considering a motion to vacate as a result of a broken promise,” he continued.

While he added Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), who chairs the caucus, said the idea was “premature,” Buck also said it is still under consideration among some members.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), who has been among the loudest conservatives in his criticism against the debt limit deal, has also signaled openness to the idea.

“If I can’t kill it, if we can’t kill it on the floor tomorrow, then we’re going to have to then regroup and figure out the whole leadership arrangement again,” Roy said on Tuesday during an appearance on conservative radio host Glenn Beck’s show.

