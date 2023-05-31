Debt deal derails IRS revival

The bipartisan deal to raise the debt ceiling and impose spending caps will redirect roughly $20 billion of an $80 billion boost to IRS funding included in the Inflation Reduction Act.

President Biden and Democrats sought to boost the IRS’s ability to go after tax fraud and evasion, improve taxpayer assistance and unclog a massive tax return backlog with a major funding increase in the IRA.

But a significant chunk of that money — especially for tax enforcement — will go toward other expenditures in a major win for Republicans, who generally oppose making the IRS stronger.

The White House has emphasized that all the new initiatives at the IRS — laid out in an ambitious operating plan released in April — are still full-steam ahead.

The agency will still be able to make good on the Treasury Department’s promise to go after rich tax cheats, the administration insisted.

But the debt ceiling deal puts extra stress on the regular appropriations bills for the IRS and rattles the foundation of its long-term restructuring.

“It’s certainly a signal that the funding was fragile to begin with. There were no guardrails here – there was always going to be the opportunity for Congress to short the IRS on annual appropriations,” said Janet Holtzblatt, a former Senate Budget Committee analyst.