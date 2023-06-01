Senate passes bill to nix student debt wipeout

The Senate passed a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to undo Biden’s attempt to give 40 million Americans up to $20,000 off their student loan balances by a 52-46 vote.

Three Senate Democrats — Sens. Jon Tester (Mont), Joe Manchin (W.Va.), and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) — voted with Republicans to send the resolution to Biden’s desk.

In a statement, Manchin said the nation “simply cannot afford to add another $400 billion to the national debt.”

The debt relief is currently set to cost the federal government roughly $400 billion in revenue.

The Congressional Budget Office recently estimated that reversing course on the relief would reduce the deficit by $320 billion over 10 years.

Biden has already pledged to veto the CRA resolution, which passed the House earlier this week, ensuring that a pending Supreme Court case will decide the fate of the program.

So if almost all Senate Democrats and the president himself oppose repeal, how did it pass the upper chamber in the first place?

The CRA allows lawmakers to overturn an executive order or federal rule with just 50 votes in the Senate, and the Senate is obligated to hold a vote on the measure.

Despite this measure’s certain death at the White House, Republicans this week are claiming another victory against Biden’s student loan actions.

The House on Wednesday passed the bipartisan debt ceiling agreement, which includes a hard cutoff of the pandemic-era student loan payment pause at the end of the summer.