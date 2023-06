President Biden is on track to sign the bipartisan measure as soon as this weekend, before the expected default date of June 5.





The president is also scheduled to give an address from the Oval Office — a rare occurrence — on Friday evening in the wake of both the debt deal and a strong May jobs report.





The deal raises the debt limit through 2025, meaning the U.S. and its elected officials are spared until then from another battle over whether the country will decide to pay what it already agreed to spend.



But the U.S. is far from moving beyond the dangerous battles triggered by the debt ceiling.



The federal government is still on track to add trillions of dollars to the national debt and is nowhere close to long-term reforms to Social Security and Medicare.



Lawmakers have also shown little willingness to find a way to prevent debt-ceiling standoffs and figure out a more responsible, less chaotic way of protecting the full faith and credit of the U.S.



Fitch Ratings, a prominent credit ratings agency, said Friday that it will keep the nation’s top credit rating on its “negative watch” list because of “repeated political standoffs” over the national debt.



“Repeated brinkmanship over the debt limit and failure to tackle fiscal challenges from growing mandatory spending has led to rising fiscal deficits and debt burden,” Fitch warned.