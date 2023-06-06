Goldman Sachs lowers recession odds to 25 percent

The Big Story Goldman Sachs sees recession odds falling

Goldman Sachs is feeling a little bit better about the strength of the economy. © Getty Images In a Monday research note, the investment bank put the odds of a recession within 12 months at 25 percent, down from 35 percent earlier this year.



Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius attributed the decline to two major factors: the apparent end of the banking crisis triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the recent bipartisan debt ceiling deal.



Hatzuis also noted that the U.S. economy has cranked out “large numbers of jobs while keeping the unemployment rate very close to its pre-pandemic level” of 3.5 percent.



And while the job market is still strong, Hatzuis said that a slowdown from the torrid pace of hiring earlier in the post-pandmeic recovery may help inflation come down to stable levels.



“Each of our preferred measures of labor market balance has now reversed significantly more than half of its post-pandemic overshoot, but most still have some way to go before they are consistent with 2% inflation,” the research note said.



The Goldman Sachs note follows a week of unexpectedly strong economic data, including a robust May jobs gain and a surprising jump in consumer spending.



The strength of the economy will also play a crucial role in the upcoming 2024 election.



President Biden is hoping to win reelection on the back of a swift rebound from the COVID-19 recession, but stubborn inflation has weighed heavily on voters’ views of the economy — and his presidency. Welcome to The Hill’s Business & Economy newsletter, we’re Aris Folley and Sylvan Lane — covering the intersection of Wall Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Did someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.