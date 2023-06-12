Lawmakers fume over PGA Tour-LIV merger

The pending merger between the two once-warring golf leagues is drawing ire from lawmakers and promises of investigations.

Lawmakers are particularly concerned about the Saudi Arabian government’s involvement in the merger and the potential economic — and national security — threats it could pose.

LIV Golf was funded and largely controlled by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), which itself is controlled by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The upstart league successfully poached slews of PGA Tour golfers with blockbuster contracts, triggering outrage from PGA Tour officials and some golfers who held out from major offers.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and other critics of LIV invoked Saudia Arabia’s record of human rights abuses, along with the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and alleged Saudi involvement in the September 11 attacks.

While Monahan acknowledged his decision to merge with LIV would prompt accusations of hypocrisy, that didn’t appease angry lawmakers.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, called the merger a “shameless cash grab” and a potential national security threat.

He pledged “to dive into every nook and cranny of Saudi Arabia’s deal with the PGA Tour. As a start: U.S. officials need to consider whether a deal will give the Saudi regime improper control or access to U.S. real estate.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, is also asking Monahan for information about the PGA Tour’s “drastic reversal.”

And Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.) introduced last week the “No Corporate Tax Exemption for Professional Sports Act,” which would strip the PGA Tour of its federal tax exemption.

There is, however, one notable political figure who lauded the merger: former President Trump.

“Great news from LIV golf. A big, beautiful, and glamorous deal for the wonderful world of golf. Congrats to all!!!” Trump wrote in all capital letters on his account.

Trump, whose golf courses are a major part of his brand and business, has hosted LIV events at his own facilities this year and predicted last year that the two leagues would eventually converge.

