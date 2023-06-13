Federal Reserve on track to pause rate hikes

A steep May decline in inflation is likely to give the Fed enough room and comfort to announce a temporary halt to interest rates hikes, breaking a run that began in March 2022.

Fed officials have boosted their baseline interest rate range by 5 percentage points across 10 consecutive meetings to quell a spike in inflation that began in 2021.

After peaking at an annual rate of 9.1 percent in June, inflation fell to 4 percent in May after prices rose just 0.1 percent between April and last month.

Fed officials have hinted for weeks that they are likely to take a break from rate hikes at the conclusion of their two-day meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

While the labor market has held strong amid the rate hikes, the combination of falling inflation and a slowdown in the broader economy has given the Fed reason to hold off on further increases.

“Right now inflation is 4 percent, unemployment is below 4 percent, and gas is below $3.50,” Joey Politano, an economist and writer of the Apricitas economics newsletter, wrote Tuesday morning.

“I’m sure [this] is exactly what everyone expected this time last year when inflation crossed 9 percent and gas prices were at all-time-highs,” he quipped.

