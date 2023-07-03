UPS, Teamsters on track to avert strike

The union said on Saturday that both sides reached an agreement on “three major economic issues.

Those include striking down a dual wage system for workers, making Martin Luther King Day “a full holiday for the first time, and ending forced overtime on drivers’ days off.”

“Gains made by the Teamsters at the national table with UPS today cannot be overstated. From the jump, UPS knew we demanded an end to forced overtime, the respect to take MLK Day as a real holiday, and the complete destruction of the unfair 22.4 wage system,” Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien said at the time.

The development comes after the union drew attention last week after warning a strike was “imminent” if the delivery giant didn’t present a “last, best and final offer” by a Friday deadline for a “stronger economic proposal.”

The union ultimately held off on a strike after it said the company offered a “revised counterproposal with significant movement on wages and other economic language.” But O’Brien indicated over the weekend that there is more work to be done in the days ahead.

“UPS knows we must reach full agreement on other economic issues, including higher wages, within the next few days,” he also said.

Lawmakers on both parties have also offered support to the union’s efforts in recent days as negotiations continue.

“These workers have made UPS billions of dollars in profits and they deserve their fair share,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) tweeted on Friday.

Rep. Marcus Molinaro (R-N.Y.) also said on Monday that the workers “deserve a fair contract,” and backed the union for “their hard work and dedication.”

The Hill’s Julia Mueller has more here.