McCarthy faces shutdown threat from right flank

Congress has until the end of September — when the next fiscal year is set to begin — to pass legislation to keep the government funded, or risk a shutdown.

Negotiators in both chambers are racing to finish their 12 annual appropriation bills in time.

But members on both sides expect Congress will likely need to pass a short-term funding patch, known as a continuing resolution (CR), to prevent a shutdown.

However, conservatives have already expressed early resistance to the idea, and fears have risen amongst lawmakers that a shutdown could be on the horizon.

McCarthy committed to passing all 12 appropriations bills this year as part of the concessions he made to conservatives in January to win their support for his speakership.

But the House GOP is staring down a serious time crunch to pass its bills by the shutdown deadline. The chamber is scheduled to be in session for just six weeks before the Sept. 30 cutoff date.

The House also faces the added challenge of securing a deal with the Democratic-led Senate.

Democrats are writing their 2024 spending bills at the higher levels negotiated by McCarthy and President Biden’s debt ceiling agreement from earlier this year.

