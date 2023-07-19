AA flight attendants push for strike vote

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents more than 26,000 attendants, said earlier this week that the vote will last from July 28 to Aug. 29.

“Flight Attendants are ready for an agreement that respects our contributions to the success of this carrier,” Julie Hedrick, president of the union, said in a statement.

“Our contract became amendable in 2019, and American’s Flight Attendants have not received cost-of-living increases or any other quality-of-life improvements, even as they played an essential part in keeping American in the skies both during and after the pandemic,” she added.

Hedrick said Tuesday that a “strike authorization vote is even being put before our membership should concern American Airlines and those who invest in and fly our airline.”

If both sides fail to reach an agreement, the union warned a strike for “the world’s largest carrier” could come shortly after.

Among the changes attendants are seeking in a new contract include a 35-percent, one-time wage increase, a 6-percent annual raise and increased benefits.

Earlier this year, American Airlines pilots authorized a strike, as their union negotiates a new contract with the airline.

“It’s time for American Airlines management to show Flight Attendants the respect they are due through appropriate pay and improved working conditions. We are ready for American Airlines to bring these negotiations to a close,” Hedrick said.

